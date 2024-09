Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight night 243: Moicano vs. St. Denis Saturday September 28 from Paris, France ESPN+ Prelims Noon et Main 3pm et

"Bonjour. I'm doing tres bien" as Ketih Shillan says to start another Sherdog podcast. UFC is back Saturday September 28 with UFC Fight Night 243: Moicano vs. St. Denis. Here's the pre-fight discussion thread where you can post your previews, predictions, breakdowns and discuss the overall card. Since the card is in Paris, France please note the start times. Prelims start at noon eastern time.Stay tuned all week to any recent updates. Since this thread is always posted early in the week please note there may be changes to the card if you see any such changes or updates kindly post them when you find them. Thanks and enjoy the pre-fight discussion!Date/Time: Saturday 09.28.2024 at 12:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPN+Promotion: Ultimate Fighting ChampionshipOwnership: EndeavorVenue: Accor ArenaLocation: Paris, FranceEnclosure: OctagonMMA Bouts: 14Main Card ESPN+ 3 PMPrelims ESPN+ 12 PMUFC FIGHT NIGHT 243 - MOICANO VS. ST. DENISUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)SEP 28, 2024ACCOR ARENA, PARIS, FRANCEMAIN EVENT LIGHTWEIGHT 155 Renato 'Moicano' Carneiro 19-5-1 vs. Benoit 'God of War' St. Denis 13-2-0Co-Main Middleweight Nassourdine Imavov 14-4-0 vs Brendan 'All In' Allen 24-5-0Featherweight William 'The Jaguar' Gomis 13-2-0 vs Joanderson 'Tubarao' Brito 17-3-1Welterweight Kevin 'Air' Jousset 10-2-0 vs Bryan 'The Butcher' Battle 10-2-0Featherweight Morgan 'The Last Pirate' Charriere 19-10-1 vs. Gabriel 'Fly' Miranda 17-6-0Lightweight Fares 'Smile Killer' Ziam 15-4-0 vs. Matt 'The Steamrolla' Frevola 11-4-1Light Heavyweight Ion 'The Hulk' Cutelaba 17-10-1 vs. Ivan Erslan 14-3-0Light Heavyweight Oumar Sy 10-0-0 vs. Da Woon 'Sseda' Jung 15-5-1Lightweight Ludovit 'Mr. Highlight' Klein Ludovit 22-4-1 vs. Roosevelt 'The Predator' Roberts 12-4-0Women's Bantamweight Darya 'Iron Lady' Zheleznyakova 9-1-0 vs. Ailin 'Fiona' Perez 10-2-0Bantamweight Taylor 'Double Impact' Lapilus 20-4-0 vs. Vince 'Vandetta' Morales 16-7-0Flyweight Daniel Barez 16-6-0 vs. Victor 'El Magnifico' Altamirano 12-4-0Lightweight Bolagi 'The Zulu Warrior' Oki 9-1-0 vs. Chris 'The Problem' Duncan 11-2-0Women's Bantamweight Jacqueline 'The Nightmare' Cavalcanti 7-1-0 vs Nora 'Wonder' Cornolle 8-1-0 These guys are cool, bringing in MMA fans and never talking down to them.0:00 Intro: Fake Weeks Off and Listener Appreciation Night8:22 Bolaji Oki (9-1) vs. Chris Duncan (11-2)15:40 Jacqueline Cavalcanti (7-1) vs. Nora Cornolle (8-1)22:44 Daniel Barez (16-6) vs. Victor Altamirano (12-4)29:48 Ailin Perez (10-2) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (9-1)38:02 Taylor Lapilus (20-4) vs. Vince Morales (16-7)45:33 Ludovit Klein (22-4-1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (12-4, 1 NC)54:43 Oumar Sy (10-0) vs. Da Woon Jung (15-5-1)1:03:21 Ion Cutelaba (17-10-1, 1 NC) vs. Ivan Erslan (14-3)1:11:52 Fares Ziam (15-4) vs. Matt Frevola (11-4-1)1:21:15 Morgan Charriere (19-10-1) vs. Gabriel Miranda (17-6)1:30:50 Kevin Jousset (10-2) vs. Bryan Battle (10-2, 1 NC)1:38:23 William Gomis (13-2) vs. Joanderson Brito (17-3-1)1:47:09 Nassourdine Imavov (14-4, 1 NC) vs. Brendan Allen (24-5)2:00:52 Renato Carneiro (19-5-1) vs. Benoit St. Denis (13-2)2:12:00 A quick rundown of all the picks► Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list ► Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/ ► Spotify: page not available - find it yo dang self► Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts Sherdog on Social Media:► Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom► Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog► Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdogSherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). 