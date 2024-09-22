Pre-fight discussion UFC Fight night 243: Moicano vs. St. Denis Saturday September 28 from Paris, France ESPN+ Prelims Noon et Main 3pm et

PurpleStorm
"Bonjour. I'm doing tres bien" as Ketih Shillan says to start another Sherdog podcast. UFC is back Saturday September 28 with UFC Fight Night 243: Moicano vs. St. Denis. Here's the pre-fight discussion thread where you can post your previews, predictions, breakdowns and discuss the overall card. Since the card is in Paris, France please note the start times. Prelims start at noon eastern time.
Stay tuned all week to any recent updates. Since this thread is always posted early in the week please note there may be changes to the card if you see any such changes or updates kindly post them when you find them. Thanks and enjoy the pre-fight discussion!
Date/Time: Saturday 09.28.2024 at 12:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: Accor Arena
Location: Paris, France
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14
Main Card ESPN+ 3 PM
Prelims ESPN+ 12 PM
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 243 - MOICANO VS. ST. DENIS
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
SEP 28, 2024
ACCOR ARENA, PARIS, FRANCE
MAIN EVENT LIGHTWEIGHT 155 Renato 'Moicano' Carneiro 19-5-1 vs. Benoit 'God of War' St. Denis 13-2-0
Co-Main Middleweight Nassourdine Imavov 14-4-0 vs Brendan 'All In' Allen 24-5-0
Featherweight William 'The Jaguar' Gomis 13-2-0 vs Joanderson 'Tubarao' Brito 17-3-1
Welterweight Kevin 'Air' Jousset 10-2-0 vs Bryan 'The Butcher' Battle 10-2-0
Featherweight Morgan 'The Last Pirate' Charriere 19-10-1 vs. Gabriel 'Fly' Miranda 17-6-0
Lightweight Fares 'Smile Killer' Ziam 15-4-0 vs. Matt 'The Steamrolla' Frevola 11-4-1
Light Heavyweight Ion 'The Hulk' Cutelaba 17-10-1 vs. Ivan Erslan 14-3-0
Light Heavyweight Oumar Sy 10-0-0 vs. Da Woon 'Sseda' Jung 15-5-1
Lightweight Ludovit 'Mr. Highlight' Klein Ludovit 22-4-1 vs. Roosevelt 'The Predator' Roberts 12-4-0
Women's Bantamweight Darya 'Iron Lady' Zheleznyakova 9-1-0 vs. Ailin 'Fiona' Perez 10-2-0
Bantamweight Taylor 'Double Impact' Lapilus 20-4-0 vs. Vince 'Vandetta' Morales 16-7-0
Flyweight Daniel Barez 16-6-0 vs. Victor 'El Magnifico' Altamirano 12-4-0
Lightweight Bolagi 'The Zulu Warrior' Oki 9-1-0 vs. Chris 'The Problem' Duncan 11-2-0
Women's Bantamweight Jacqueline 'The Nightmare' Cavalcanti 7-1-0 vs Nora 'Wonder' Cornolle 8-1-0
Main Card ESPN+ 3 PM
Prelims ESPN+ 12 PM
Main Card
Lightweight - Main Event Renato Moicano (Brazil) 19-5-1 vs. Benoît Saint Denis 13-2-0 (France)
Middleweight - Co-main Event Nassourdine Imavov (France) 14-4-0 vs. Brendan Allen (USA) 24-5-0
Featherweight William Gomis (France) 13-2-0 vs. Joanderson Brito (Brazil) 17-3-1
Welterweight Kevin Jousset (France) 10-2-0 vs. Bryan Battle (USA) 11-2-0
Featherweight Morgan Charrière (France) 19-10-1 vs. Gabriel Miranda (Brazil) 17-6-0
Lightweight Farés Ziam (France) 15-4-0 vs. Matt Frevola (USA) 11-4-1
Prelims
Light Heavyweight Ion Cutelaba (Moldova) 17-10-1 vs. Ivan Erslan (Croatia) 14-3-0
Light Heavyweight Oumar Sy (France) 10-0-0 vs. Da Woon Jung (Korea) 15-5-1
Lightweight Ludovit Klein 22-4-1 (Slovakia) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (USA) 12-5-0
Women's Bantamweight Daria Zhelezniakova (Russia) 9-1-0 vs. Ailin Perez (Argentina) 10-2-0
Bantamweight Taylor Lapilus (France) 20-4-0 vs. Vince 'Vandetta' Morales 16-7-0
Flyweight Daniel Barez 16-6-0 (Spain) vs. Victor Altamirano (Mexico) 12-4-0
Lightweight Bolaji Oki 9-1-0 (Belgium) vs. Chris Duncan 11-2-0 (Scotland)
Women's Bantamweight Nora Cornolle (France) 8-1-0 vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (Portugal) 7-1-0
Shillan & Duffy. These guys are cool, bringing in MMA fans and never talking down to them.
0:00 Intro: Fake Weeks Off and Listener Appreciation Night
8:22 Bolaji Oki (9-1) vs. Chris Duncan (11-2)
15:40 Jacqueline Cavalcanti (7-1) vs. Nora Cornolle (8-1)
22:44 Daniel Barez (16-6) vs. Victor Altamirano (12-4)
29:48 Ailin Perez (10-2) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (9-1)
38:02 Taylor Lapilus (20-4) vs. Vince Morales (16-7)
45:33 Ludovit Klein (22-4-1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (12-4, 1 NC)
54:43 Oumar Sy (10-0) vs. Da Woon Jung (15-5-1)
1:03:21 Ion Cutelaba (17-10-1, 1 NC) vs. Ivan Erslan (14-3)
1:11:52 Fares Ziam (15-4) vs. Matt Frevola (11-4-1)
1:21:15 Morgan Charriere (19-10-1) vs. Gabriel Miranda (17-6)
1:30:50 Kevin Jousset (10-2) vs. Bryan Battle (10-2, 1 NC)
1:38:23 William Gomis (13-2) vs. Joanderson Brito (17-3-1)
1:47:09 Nassourdine Imavov (14-4, 1 NC) vs. Brendan Allen (24-5)
2:00:52 Renato Carneiro (19-5-1) vs. Benoit St. Denis (13-2)
2:12:00 A quick rundown of all the picks
► Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
► Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
► Spotify: page not available - find it yo dang self
► Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
► Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
► Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
► Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
#UFCParis
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Last edited: