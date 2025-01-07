  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 249 - Dern vs. Ribas 2: January 11 | Prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

Saturday January 11 is the first UFC event of 2025. UFC Fight Night 249 - Dern vs. Ribas 2 from the Apex in Las Vegas. There hasn't been a pre-fight discussion topic for a few events now so I thought I'd put one together while watching a Conan The Barbarian concert (really). Here you can post your breakdowns, predictions, hopes and aspirations for the fights. Thanks @PurpleStorm for the template. I'll be honest, there's not much weight to this card, with only 1 fighter on the whole thing being on a 2 fight win streak in the UFC or longer (Trey Ogden). But the first Dern/Ribas fight wasn't half bad, with Ribas handling all Dern's takedowns so that she could more or less have her way with her on the feet. Plus, it's going to be 28 days between events. So I'll take anything at this point.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 249 - DERN VS. RIBAS 2​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JAN 11, 2025
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

UFC_Fight_Night_249.jpg

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 January 11, 2025 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV​

Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET

THE CARD
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris (Welterweight)
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (Middleweight)
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov (Middleweight)
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi (Featherweight)
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic (Welterweight)
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes (Flyweight)
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria (Middleweight)
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden (Lightweight)
- Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith (Welterweight)
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari (Women's Flyweight)
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes (Light Heavyweight)
- Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova (Women's Strawweight)
- Joe Solecki vs. Nurullo Aliev (Lightweight)

GIF From First Fight Below:
giphy.gif


Here's everyone on the card's current winning/losing streak in the UFC. 0 means debut. Only one fighter on the whole card with some semblance of momentum.

+2 Trey Ogden
+1 Mackenzie Dern
+1 Cesar Almeida
+1 Roman Kopylov
+1 Punahele Soriano
+1 Uros Medic
+1 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
-0 Austin Bashi
-0 Marco Tulio
-0 Jacobe Smith
-0 Nicolle Caliari
-0 Bruno Lopes
-0 Nurullo Aliev
-1 Amanda Ribas
-1 Carlston Harris
-1 Abdul Razak Alhassan (1NC)
-1 Chris Curtis
-1 Christian Rodriguez
-1 Jose Johnson
-1 Felipe Bunes
-1 Thiago Moises
-1 Preston Parsons
-1 Ernesta Kareckaite
-1 Fatima Kline
-1 Victoria Dudakova
-2 Santiago Ponzinibbio
-2 Ihor Potieria
-2 Joe Solecki

Mods, if I messed anything up, feel free to change it.
 
I am not normally one time complain about card quality, and in fact I usually make fun of the whiny babies every week.

That said, this card is profoundly mediocre. It does have a few interesting prospects(Austin Bashi, Fatima Kline, Jacobe Smith).

Bashi vs Rodriguez is the best fight on the card IMO. There are a few other decent fights, including the main event, but overall it is very anonymous. I mean, I have heard of all the fighters on the card, but many of them I just don't care.

Because it's the first card in a month, I will not complain any more. Will watch the entire card and be happy about it.
 
Slightly underwhelming considering it’s the first of 2025 but on the flip side, it does have a solid main event, coupled with some good prospects with their 0’s intact. Fine with me.
 
