Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 249 - Dern vs. Ribas 2: January 11 | Prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

Danespina
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 24, 2012
- Messages
- 21,914
- Reaction score
- 8,239
Saturday January 11 is the first UFC event of 2025. UFC Fight Night 249 - Dern vs. Ribas 2 from the Apex in Las Vegas. There hasn't been a pre-fight discussion topic for a few events now so I thought I'd put one together while watching a Conan The Barbarian concert (really). Here you can post your breakdowns, predictions, hopes and aspirations for the fights. Thanks @PurpleStorm for the template. I'll be honest, there's not much weight to this card, with only 1 fighter on the whole thing being on a 2 fight win streak in the UFC or longer (Trey Ogden). But the first Dern/Ribas fight wasn't half bad, with Ribas handling all Dern's takedowns so that she could more or less have her way with her on the feet. Plus, it's going to be 28 days between events. So I'll take anything at this point.
JAN 11, 2025UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET
THE CARD
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris (Welterweight)
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (Middleweight)
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov (Middleweight)
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi (Featherweight)
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic (Welterweight)
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes (Flyweight)
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria (Middleweight)
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden (Lightweight)
- Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith (Welterweight)
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari (Women's Flyweight)
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes (Light Heavyweight)
- Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova (Women's Strawweight)
- Joe Solecki vs. Nurullo Aliev (Lightweight)
GIF From First Fight Below:
Here's everyone on the card's current winning/losing streak in the UFC. 0 means debut. Only one fighter on the whole card with some semblance of momentum.
+2 Trey Ogden
+1 Mackenzie Dern
+1 Cesar Almeida
+1 Roman Kopylov
+1 Punahele Soriano
+1 Uros Medic
+1 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
-0 Austin Bashi
-0 Marco Tulio
-0 Jacobe Smith
-0 Nicolle Caliari
-0 Bruno Lopes
-0 Nurullo Aliev
-1 Amanda Ribas
-1 Carlston Harris
-1 Abdul Razak Alhassan (1NC)
-1 Chris Curtis
-1 Christian Rodriguez
-1 Jose Johnson
-1 Felipe Bunes
-1 Thiago Moises
-1 Preston Parsons
-1 Ernesta Kareckaite
-1 Fatima Kline
-1 Victoria Dudakova
-2 Santiago Ponzinibbio
-2 Ihor Potieria
-2 Joe Solecki
Mods, if I messed anything up, feel free to change it.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 249 - DERN VS. RIBAS 2Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
JAN 11, 2025
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 January 11, 2025 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NVMain Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET
THE CARD
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris (Welterweight)
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (Middleweight)
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov (Middleweight)
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi (Featherweight)
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic (Welterweight)
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes (Flyweight)
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria (Middleweight)
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden (Lightweight)
- Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith (Welterweight)
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari (Women's Flyweight)
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes (Light Heavyweight)
- Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova (Women's Strawweight)
- Joe Solecki vs. Nurullo Aliev (Lightweight)
GIF From First Fight Below:
Here's everyone on the card's current winning/losing streak in the UFC. 0 means debut. Only one fighter on the whole card with some semblance of momentum.
+2 Trey Ogden
+1 Mackenzie Dern
+1 Cesar Almeida
+1 Roman Kopylov
+1 Punahele Soriano
+1 Uros Medic
+1 Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
-0 Austin Bashi
-0 Marco Tulio
-0 Jacobe Smith
-0 Nicolle Caliari
-0 Bruno Lopes
-0 Nurullo Aliev
-1 Amanda Ribas
-1 Carlston Harris
-1 Abdul Razak Alhassan (1NC)
-1 Chris Curtis
-1 Christian Rodriguez
-1 Jose Johnson
-1 Felipe Bunes
-1 Thiago Moises
-1 Preston Parsons
-1 Ernesta Kareckaite
-1 Fatima Kline
-1 Victoria Dudakova
-2 Santiago Ponzinibbio
-2 Ihor Potieria
-2 Joe Solecki
Mods, if I messed anything up, feel free to change it.