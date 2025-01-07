Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 249 - Dern vs. Ribas 2: January 11 | Prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

I am not normally one time complain about card quality, and in fact I usually make fun of the whiny babies every week.



That said, this card is profoundly mediocre. It does have a few interesting prospects(Austin Bashi, Fatima Kline, Jacobe Smith).



Bashi vs Rodriguez is the best fight on the card IMO. There are a few other decent fights, including the main event, but overall it is very anonymous. I mean, I have heard of all the fighters on the card, but many of them I just don't care.



Because it's the first card in a month, I will not complain any more. Will watch the entire card and be happy about it.