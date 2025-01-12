🥊 Rate the Fights: UFC Fight Night – Dern vs. Ribas 2 🥊

Alright, Sherbros, let’s talk about UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2! Time to rate these fights on a scale of 1 (not entertaining at all) to 10 (Fight of the Year contender). Here’s my take:Prelims:The prelims were kind of slow overall. A few moments stood out here and there, but they didn’t exactly light the world on fire. Let me know if you disagree, though—maybe I missed something!Main Card:Now THIS was absolute fire from start to finish. Every single fight delivered.• Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas: High-level technical grappling at its finest. This fight was a showcase of Mackenzie Dern’s evolution as a mixed martial artist. Her ground game is still elite, but the way she mixed in her striking, controlled transitions, and kept the pressure on Ribas was impressive. Ribas made it competitive, but Dern’s growth as a fighter really stood out. A technical, edge-of-your-seat battle for those who love the art of MMA.• Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cesar Almeida: This one was straight-up insane. One of the sickest KOs I’ve seen in a long time. Alhassan’s perfectly-timed shot put Almeida out cold, and the sound of the impact will haunt highlight reels for years. Pure violence, and I loved every second of it.• Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov: What a WAR. This fight had action written all over it, with both guys swinging for the fences and putting on a show. Tons of back-and-forth exchanges, non-stop energy, and a true fight of the night contender.• Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris: Vintage Ponzinibbio! That KO was incredible. It’s so great to see Ponzi still delivering at such a high level after all the adversity he’s faced in his career.Overall:The main card was an absolute banger—one of the most fun cards I’ve watched in a while. Every fight delivered excitement, and there was a little something for everyone: technical mastery, brutal knockouts, and action-packed wars.Questions for You:• How would you rate the fights?• What was your favorite moment of the night?• Do you think the prelims dragged, or did you enjoy them?TL;DR: The main card was. Every fight delivered—technical grappling in Dern vs. Ribas, a brutal KO from Alhassan, and action-packed fights across the board. Let’s hear your thoughts, Sherbros!Your turn! Who’s rating this card a 10/10 with me?