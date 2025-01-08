Is Dern Ribas II the crappiest card ever???

BluntForceTrama
Please rate this giant prelim of a card please
UFC fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, November 1, 2025, as UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 is set to deliver an action-packed evening of thrilling bouts at the iconic UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
ribas has a nice backside aswell maybe their combined asses brings it to a 3/10Not even Mackenzie's ass can save this card, 2/10.
|Main card (ESPN+)
|Weight class
|Method
|Round
|Time
|Notes
|Preliminary card (ESPN+)
|Women's Strawweight
|Mackenzie Dern
|vs.
|Amanda Ribas
|Welterweight
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|vs.
|Carlston Harris
|Middleweight
|César Almeida
|vs.
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|Chris Curtis
|vs.
|Roman Kopylov
|Featherweight
|Christian Rodriguez
|vs.
|Austin Bashi
|Welterweight
|Punahele Soriano
|vs.
|Uroš Medić
|Flyweight
|Jose Johnson
|vs.
|Felipe Bunes
|Middleweight
|Marco Tulio
|vs.
|Ihor Potieria
|Lightweight
|Thiago Moisés
|vs.
|Trey Ogden
|Welterweight
|Preston Parsons
|vs.
|Jacobe Smith
|Women's Flyweight
|Ernesta Kareckaitė
|vs.
|Nicolle Caliari
|Light Heavyweight
|Magomed Gadzhiyasulov
|vs.
|Bruno Lopes
|Women's Strawweight
|Fatima Kline
|vs.
|Victoria Dudakova
|Lightweight
|Joe Solecki
|vs.
|Nurullo Aliev