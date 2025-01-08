Is Dern Ribas II the crappiest card ever???

Why did you use an article from Black Belt magazine for the fight card?

UFC fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, November 1, 2025, as UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Ribas 2 is set to deliver an action-packed evening of thrilling bouts at the iconic UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Only 11 more months until we get to see it!
 
Yeah this shit sucks ass. I'm only interested in two fights Curtis vs Koplov and Bashi vs Rodriguez
 
This card is going to be a banger bros
My body is ready

Anything looks good when you are starving like us
Haven't watched a fight since last year! @HI SCOTT NEWMAN :eek:
 
Fight card​

Main card (ESPN+)
Weight classMethodRoundTimeNotes
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Women's StrawweightMackenzie Dernvs.Amanda Ribas
WelterweightSantiago Ponzinibbiovs.Carlston Harris
MiddleweightCésar Almeidavs.Abdul Razak Alhassan
MiddleweightChris Curtisvs.Roman Kopylov
FeatherweightChristian Rodriguezvs.Austin Bashi
WelterweightPunahele Sorianovs.Uroš Medić
FlyweightJose Johnsonvs.Felipe Bunes
MiddleweightMarco Tuliovs.Ihor Potieria
LightweightThiago Moisésvs.Trey Ogden
WelterweightPreston Parsonsvs.Jacobe Smith
Women's FlyweightErnesta Kareckaitėvs.Nicolle Caliari
Light HeavyweightMagomed Gadzhiyasulovvs.Bruno Lopes
Women's StrawweightFatima Klinevs.Victoria Dudakova
LightweightJoe Soleckivs.Nurullo Aliev

