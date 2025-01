Matches to make after Dern vs Ribas 2

Joe Solecki - Cut - 3 fight losing streak.

Nurullo Aliev vs. Chris Padilla - Both men are 2-0 in the UFC. Let's see who can make it 3 straight wins.

Victoria Dudakova vs. Alice Ardelean - Loser leaves UFC.

Fatima Kline vs. Elise Reed - Good win for Kline. I think Reed is a solid test for her next.

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Ivan Erslan - Rebound for both men coming off their first defeats.

Bruno Lopes vs. Navajo Stirling - Both have made successful debuts. Let's see who can build on this.

Nicolle Caliari vs. Feng Xiaocan - Rebound fight for both coming off their UFC losses.

Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Shi Ming - Both women have won their debuts. See who can go 2-0 in the UFC.

Preston Parsons vs. Kiefer Crosbie - Loser leaves UFC.

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber - Both men coming off decision losses. Fight makes sense to me.

Thiago Moisés vs. Jai Herbert - Let's see who can make it two wins in a row.

Ihor Potieria - Cut - 3 fight losing streak and missed weight.

Marco Tulio vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov - Great showing for Tulio. I think Abus is a good next step for Tulio.

Jose Johnson - Cut - Losing streak and a weight miss.

Felipe Bunes vs. Choi Dong-Hun - Both coming off first UFC wins. Let's see who can make it two straight.

Uroš Medić vs. Themba Gorimbo - Rebound fight for both men coming off tough losses.

Punahele Soriano vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio - Both men coming off stoppage wins tonight. Think this makes sense for their next bout.

Austin Bashi vs. Yi Zha - Both men coming off first losses. Let's see who can rebuild momentum.

Christian Rodriguez vs. Pat Sabatini - prospect killer strikes again. I'd like to see this fight next for Rodriguez.

Chris Curtis vs. Paul Craig - Both have seen better days of late. This makes sense to me.

Roman Kopylov vs. Michel Pereira - Strong win for Kopylov. I think he deserves a ranked opponent on this. So a bout with number fifteen makes sense.

Abdul Razak Alhassan - Cut - I think that is it for Abdul with this loss.

Cesar Almeida vs. Dustin Stoltzfus - Both men coming off stoppage wins. Makes sense to me.

Carlston Harris vs. Song Kenan - Each coming off a stoppage loss. Makes sense to me.

Amanda Ribas vs. Loopy Godinez - Both women are on a 2 fight losing streak. Both need this to remain in the top ten.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba II - Great win for Dern. She has beaten Virna previously. This lowkey could be a title eliminator.