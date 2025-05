Matches to make after Sandhagen vs Figueiredo

RDR isnt getting Strickland. THey'll probably do SS/Izzy 2. RDR likely gets someone like Cannonier or Dolidze, right in that 6-7 range. I'm sure they'd love if RDR took out old Cannonier and got him out of there. THen if he wins that he's in top 5 hunting for a title shot contender fight. But I dont see how he jumps all the way up that far next.



Sandhagen could get a title shot next if Merab beats Sean and is willing to turn around quickly in early fall. Figure Yan/Umar will be booked in July Abu DHabi so with Sandhagen being a fresh fight for Merab they could just go with him next so I wouldnt book anything yet if I were him. He might need one more if UFC goes with Yan/Umar winner but he could slide into that next spot.