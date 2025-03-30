🥊 Rate the Fights: UFC Mexico| Moreno vs Erceg🥊

What do you rate the entertainment value of the fights??

  • 1

    Votes: 2 8.7%

  • 2

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • 3

    Votes: 4 17.4%

  • 4

    Votes: 1 4.3%

  • 5

    Votes: 7 30.4%

  • 6

    Votes: 3 13.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 2 8.7%

  • 8

    Votes: 2 8.7%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 10

    Votes: 1 4.3%
  • Total voters
    23
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,736
Reaction score
50,042
We’re just talking about the quality of the fights. With 10 being the highest and one being the lowest.

What was your favorite moment?

Did the main event deliver?

Did the prelims deliver?

What was the best fight?

What was the worst fight?

Would you recommend for others to watch this card?
 
Had its moments, but nothing big. Without going into too much detail I went with 6/10.
 
7.5, a decent amount of finishes and fun fights but the main event was worse than I thought it would be
 
5/10 decent fights but nothing to get excited over. Besides Dober who's on the skid, there was nobody that I had a vested interest in
 
Found it to be particularly weak card and played out worse in actuality than it even looked on paper.

I hadn’t expected much, and yet it still disappointed.

Truly one of the worst cards in a very long while.
 
No good fights but good performances by these

Manuel Torres
Edgar Cháirez
David Martinez
Kevin Borjas
Ateba Gautier

(missed the first couple so maybe something happened there)
 
3 main event reminded me why I hate fw sometimes. They just look like dudes slap fighting
 
Pyfer /gas cancel hurt the card

Moreno main events almost always underwhelming - not a terrible fight though

Chairez always comes to fight

Dober/torres was as expected - quick

Roses jr was as expected - underwhelming

Not great overall … and next week is terrible … we need a banger ppv - too many fight nights in a row
 
8/10.

Last weeks London card?

2/10
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
🥊 Rate the Fights: UFC Fight Night – Dern vs. Ribas 2 🥊
Replies
7
Views
413
tritestill
tritestill
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Mexico - Moreno vs. Erceg Official PBP Discussion: Sat 3/29 at 4pm ET/1pm PT
112 113 114
Replies
2K
Views
16K
TCE
TCE
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg-Tapology Contest-Post Your Tapology Card
2 3
Replies
54
Views
612
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg Props/Parlays 4pm ET 3-29
Replies
19
Views
246
DrawK
DrawK

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,452
Messages
57,098,518
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top