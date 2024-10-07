Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira: October 12 prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

PurpleStorm
Saturday October 12 it's UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira, from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's the Pre-fight discussion where you can post your breakdowns, predictions hopes and aspirations for the fights. Which fights intrigue you most? Any sleepers where you feel it should be a great fight? Bear in mind this thread is usually posted earlier in the week. If you see new information about the card just add a post yourself. Follow standard rules here and most important be civil. Enjoy fight week!
FIGHT CARD
OCT 12, 2024UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET
Main Event - Flyweight
FIGHT CARD
UFC FIGHT NIGHT 244 - ROYVAL VS. TAIRAUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
OCT 12, 2024
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira October 12, 2024 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NVMain Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET
Main Event - Flyweight
BRANDON ROYVAL 16-7-0
TATSURO TAIRA 16-0-0
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|13
Brad
Tavares
20-9-0
|Middleweight
Jun
Yong Park
17-6-0
|12
Grant
Dawson
21-2-1
|Lightweight
Rafa
Garcia
16-3-0
|11
Cory
McKenna
8-3-0
|Strawweight
Julia
Polastri
12-4-0
|10
Daniel
Rodriguez
17-5-0
|Welterweight
Alex
Morono
24-10-0
|9
Abdul
Razak Alhassan
12-6-0
|Middleweight
Josh
Fremd
11-6-0
|8
Chidi
Njokuani
23-10-0
|Welterweight
Jared
Gooden
23-9-0
|7
Terrance
McKinney
15-7-0
|Lightweight
Unknown
Fighter
--
|6
|Ramazonbek
Temirov
15-2-1
|Flyweight
|C.J.
Vergara
12-5-1
|5
|Pat
Sabatini
18-5-0
|Featherweight
|Jonathan
Pearce
14-6-0
|4
|Themba
Gorimbo
13-4-0
|Welterweight
|Niko
Price
16-7-0
|3
|Junior
Tafa
5-3-0
|Heavyweight
|Chris
Barnett
23-8-0
|2
|Cody
Haddon
7-1-0
|Bantamweight
|Dan
Argueta
9-2-0
|1
|Clayton
Carpenter
7-0-0
|Flyweight
|Lucas
Rocha
17-1-0
UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira
UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira pits Brandon Raw Dawg Royval vs Undefeated Tatsuro Taira fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Oct 12, 2024.
