Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira: October 12 prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

A day late thanks to Ben's travel misadventures, the boys are back to preview UFC Fight Night 244, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Considering the UFC Vegas 98 card is stacked with some of the unluckiest, wildest, and otherwise most disaster-prone fighters in the promotion, it's only fitting that a sleep-deprived, jet-lagged Duffy is your host. Let's get weird! Side topics include 2000s JMMA scourge Marlon Sandro, some of the tallest fighters in MMA history, some of the most fecund fighters in MMA history, and of course Bo Nickal. 0:00 Intro: Duffy's Tale of Travel Woe 8:32 Clayton Carpenter (7-0) vs. Lucas Rocha (17-1) 15:32 Dan Argueta (9-2, 2 NC) vs. Cody Haddon (7-1) 22:46 Chris Barnett (23-8) vs. Junior Tafa (5-3) 36:36 Themba Gorimbo (13-4) vs. Niko Price (16-7, 2 NC) 47:38 Jonathan Pearce (14-6) vs. Pat Sabatini (18-5) 54:43 C.J. Vergara (12-5-1) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov (15-2-1) 1:03:29 Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 1 NC) vs. Jared Gooden (23-9) 1:11:23 Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6, 1 NC) vs. Josh Fremd (11-6) 1:22:55 Daniel Rodriguez (17-5) vs. Alex Morono (24-10, 1 NC) 1:38:22 Julia Polastri (12-4) vs. Cory McKenna (8-3) 1:48:20 Grant Dawson (21-2-1) vs. Rafa Garcia (16-3) 2:01:04 Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Jun Yong Park (17-6) 2:15:23 Brandon Royval (16-7) vs. Tatsuro Taira (16-0) 2:35:22 A quick rundown of all the picks