Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira: October 12 prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

Saturday October 12 it's UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira, from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's the Pre-fight discussion where you can post your breakdowns, predictions hopes and aspirations for the fights. Which fights intrigue you most? Any sleepers where you feel it should be a great fight? Bear in mind this thread is usually posted earlier in the week. If you see new information about the card just add a post yourself. Follow standard rules here and most important be civil. Enjoy fight week!

FIGHT CARD

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 244 - ROYVAL VS. TAIRA​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
OCT 12, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES


UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira October 12, 2024 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV​

Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET

Main Event - Flyweight

Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval

BRANDON ROYVAL 16-7-0​

vs



TATSURO TAIRA 16-0-0​


MATCHFIGHTERS
13
Brad Tavares

Brad
Tavares
20-9-0		Middleweight
Jun Yong 'The Iron Turtle' Park

Jun
Yong Park
17-6-0
12
Grant 'KGD' Dawson

Grant
Dawson
21-2-1		Lightweight
Rafa 'Gifted' Garcia

Rafa
Garcia
16-3-0
11
Cory 'Poppins' McKenna

Cory
McKenna
8-3-0		Strawweight
Julia Polastri

Julia
Polastri
12-4-0
10
Daniel 'D-Rod' Rodriguez

Daniel
Rodriguez
17-5-0		Welterweight
Alex 'The Great White' Morono

Alex
Morono
24-10-0
9
Abdul Razak 'Judo Thunder' Alhassan

Abdul
Razak Alhassan
12-6-0		Middleweight
Josh Fremd

Josh
Fremd
11-6-0
8
Chidi 'Chidi Bang Bang' Njokuani

Chidi
Njokuani
23-10-0		Welterweight
Jared 'Nite Train' Gooden

Jared
Gooden
23-9-0
7
Terrance 'T.Wrecks' McKinney

Terrance
McKinney
15-7-0		Lightweight
Unknown Fighter

Unknown
Fighter
--
6Ramazonbek
Temirov
15-2-1		FlyweightC.J.
Vergara
12-5-1
5Pat
Sabatini
18-5-0		FeatherweightJonathan
Pearce
14-6-0
4Themba
Gorimbo
13-4-0		WelterweightNiko
Price
16-7-0
3Junior
Tafa
5-3-0		HeavyweightChris
Barnett
23-8-0
2Cody
Haddon
7-1-0		BantamweightDan
Argueta
9-2-0
1Clayton
Carpenter
7-0-0		FlyweightLucas
Rocha
17-1-0

A day late thanks to Ben's travel misadventures, the boys are back to preview UFC Fight Night 244, with detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. Considering the UFC Vegas 98 card is stacked with some of the unluckiest, wildest, and otherwise most disaster-prone fighters in the promotion, it's only fitting that a sleep-deprived, jet-lagged Duffy is your host. Let's get weird! Side topics include 2000s JMMA scourge Marlon Sandro, some of the tallest fighters in MMA history, some of the most fecund fighters in MMA history, and of course Bo Nickal.

0:00 Intro: Duffy's Tale of Travel Woe
8:32 Clayton Carpenter (7-0) vs. Lucas Rocha (17-1)
15:32 Dan Argueta (9-2, 2 NC) vs. Cody Haddon (7-1)
22:46 Chris Barnett (23-8) vs. Junior Tafa (5-3)
36:36 Themba Gorimbo (13-4) vs. Niko Price (16-7, 2 NC)
47:38 Jonathan Pearce (14-6) vs. Pat Sabatini (18-5)
54:43 C.J. Vergara (12-5-1) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov (15-2-1)
1:03:29 Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 1 NC) vs. Jared Gooden (23-9)
1:11:23 Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6, 1 NC) vs. Josh Fremd (11-6)
1:22:55 Daniel Rodriguez (17-5) vs. Alex Morono (24-10, 1 NC)
1:38:22 Julia Polastri (12-4) vs. Cory McKenna (8-3)
1:48:20 Grant Dawson (21-2-1) vs. Rafa Garcia (16-3)
2:01:04 Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Jun Yong Park (17-6)
2:15:23 Brandon Royval (16-7) vs. Tatsuro Taira (16-0)
2:35:22 A quick rundown of all the picks
McKinney hasnt been given an opponent the entire time hes been on the line up so unless someone comes in last minute its probably safe to remove him.
Would be best for UFC to move him to next weeks event and try to find an opponent for him then as that card could still use a couple more fights https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UFC_Fight_Night:_Hernandez_vs._Pereira.
 

Preview: UFC Fight Night 244 Prelims​

Njokuani vs. Gooden​

TOM FEELY OCT 9, 2024 COMMENTS

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will return to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with an engaging undercard. There are some top prospects in action at UFC Fight Night 244—they include flyweight newcomer Ramazonbek Temirov and recent Dana White’s Contender Series standout Cody Haddon—to go along with some solid veterans. Chidi Njokuani and Jared Gooden should have a banger at welterweight in the featured slot, while Jonathan Pearce takes on Pat Sabatini in a battle of featherweight wrestlers looking to get back in the win column.

Now to the preview for the UFC Fight Night 244 “Royval vs. Taira” prelims:

Welterweights​

Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 3-3 UFC) vs. Jared Gooden (23-9, 2-4 UFC)

ODDS: Njokuani (-185), Gooden (+154)

Njokuani tried to give his UFC career some new life with a cut down to welterweight earlier this year, and while early returns are a bit mixed, “Chidi Bang Bang” is at least back in the win column. It was a bit absurd that Njokuani had to earn a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, given that he had nearly a decade and a half of pro experience and a lot of high-level fights in Bellator MMA, but he scored the finish there and went about establishing himself as a knockout artist in his first two UFC fights. That gave way to a three-fight losing streak, which might have dulled Njokuani’s momentum but did little to lower his stock, given that fights against Gregory Rodrigues and Michal Oleksiejczuk were each entertaining wars. Still, the skid was enough for Njokuani to ply his trade down at 170 pounds—a weight class he had last competed in nearly a decade ago—and the UFC seemingly did well to give him a winnable matchup against Rhys McKee in March. Njokuani did wind up with the victory, but it was an ugly decision in what was his worst UFC performance to date, as he looked slow and didn’t particularly stand out physically. Perhaps things go smoother against Gooden. The 30-year-old Gooden initially slid out of the UFC in 2021 but was back in about a year and a half, which seems about right for a fighter as dangerous and limited as “Nite Train.” Gooden’s a powerful knockout artist and a solid athlete who looks to pour pressure onto his opponent but does so with a stock-stiff upright style that makes him quite hittable against anybody willing to steel themselves and return fire. Njokuani should be able to meet those requirements. Even if this is another flat showing for Njokuani, Gooden provides so many defensive openings that he’ll still likely find a finish. The pick is Njokuani via second-round knockout.

Jump To »
Njokuani vs. Gooden
Temirov vs. Vergara
Pearce vs. Sabatini
Gorimbo vs. Price
Tafa vs. Sharaf
Haddon vs. Argueta
Carpenter vs. Rocha
PurpleStorm said:
Unfortunately Chris Barnett is out due to the Hurricane hope all is well with him and his loved ones. :(

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...t-hurricane-milton-withdraw-fight-junior-tafa
 

Preview: UFC Fight Night 244 ‘Royval vs. Taira’​

Royval vs. Taira​

TOM FEELY OCT 10, 2024 COMMENTS

After a few weeks on the road, the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for a decent enough event. The headliner serves as the clear standout for UFC Fight Night 244, as top flyweight prospect Tatsuro Taira gets a shot to break into contention at 125 pounds against recent title challenger Brandon Royval. There are some recognizable names beyond the top of the card, with Brad Tavares set to add to his prolific UFC career against Jun Yong Park in the middleweight co-feature and Grant Dawson getting back to action in a lightweight showcase opposite Rafa Garcia. However, the best-made match might be found in a welterweight clash between veterans Daniel Rodriguez and Alex Morono.

Now to the UFC Fight Night 244 “Royval vs. Taira” preview:

Flyweights​

#1 FLW | Brandon Royval (16-7, 6-3 UFC) vs. #5 FLW | Tatsuro Taira (16-0, 6-0 UFC)

ODDS: Taira (-225), Royval (+185)

The flyweight title picture is a bit of a mess right now, with Alexandre Pantoja having little in the way of obvious next challengers, so this would be a nice time for Taira to earn his breakthrough win and become a true contender. Taira has been one of the top prospects out of Japan since the UFC has pivoted back to recruiting talent from that country, and he has lived up to that billing thus far as both an accurate striker and an excellent grappler. However, Taira’s game has shown some cracks along the way, mostly on the feet. While he’s technically quite sharp and has some knockout power, his approach is a bit overly patient and ponderous, leaving him open to get hit and doing little to flow into his wrestling. That has mattered little in Taira’s UFC career thus far, mostly thanks to the UFC slow-playing his matchmaking up until a June main event against Alex Perez. That fight ended unsatisfactorily, with Perez injuring his knee in the second round as the two grappled, but it was a solid enough showing for Taira up to that point. He got neutralized a bit but also showed an increased willingness to pick up the pace and effectively use the clinch. With that win under his belt, Taira now looks to unseat a recent title challenger in Royval and potentially earn his own championship opportunity in the process.

Royval has been frustrating to track, as even despite his success, he has the potential to be a much better fighter. Royval came to the UFC in 2020 as an absolute whirlwind of violence, pressing aggressive ideas until his opponents were unable to keep up and eventually got finished. After Royval’s aggression charged him directly into losses against Brandon Moreno and the aforementioned Pantoja, “Raw Dawg” has been much less committed to those concepts. Instead, he has tried to reinvent himself as a range striker, to mixed results. He still has a dedication to pace that means he throws out plenty of striking volume, but he’s extremely inaccurate in doing so. Nevertheless, he was able to string together three straight wins to get to a title shot in a rematch against Pantoja. Rogerio Bontorin was cowed by that empty volume, Matt Schnell essentially forced Royval to beat him in a brawl and he was able to catch Matheus Nicolau with a knockout knee. While the rematch against Pantoja was a much different fight than the sprint that was the first, it was still a disheartening result that saw the Brazilian consistently outwrestle his challenger for five rounds, suggesting a clear path forward for opponents to control Royval while he works for submissions. Royval then stepped in on a quick turnaround for another rematch, this time against Moreno. Naturally, Moreno followed none of the blueprint that Pantoja had laid out, instead taking his own range striking approach that allowed Royval to steal a decision victory through his volume. Given that Royval had just gotten dominated by the champ two months prior, it still left him frozen out of the title picture, so now it’s just a matter of racking up wins until things change or he somehow becomes undeniable. It will be fascinating to see how Taira handles this one, as Royval presents a unique challenge even with all his inefficiency. He’s the rare flyweight with a size advantage against Taira, and there’s not much of a historical precedent as to how the burgeoning Japanese star will deal with all that volume. If Taira can effectively close ranks, this becomes a much more winnable fight, as Royval will either concede to hunting for submissions or indulging him in some fairly even scrambles. However, a lot of this fight, particularly early on, could see Taira getting hit while he tries to feel things out, both in terms of landing his strikes and in being able to secure takedowns against such a long and fast-paced opponent. The lean is that Royval can clip the former Shooto champion before that feeling-out process is complete, but the opportunity is ripe for Taira to answer a lot of questions in the positive. The pick is Royval via second-round knockout.

Jump To »
Royval vs. Taira
Park vs. Tavares
Dawson vs. Garcia
Polastri vs. McKenna
Rodriguez vs. Morono
Alhassan vs. Fremd
The Prelims

