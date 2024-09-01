Prates vs MVP

MVP hasn’t performed in the UFC like he did in Bellator
We haven’t seen him do the worm or highlight reel ko anyone yet
Prates is talking major shit, he only recently got signed to a real contract with the UFC. Last year no one knew who he was
Meanwhile MVP has been clowning fools for a long time, he’s like 38 or something
Here’s a take:
1. MVP’s style is poison for Prates and he’s due for a crazy ko- unless undefeated Father Time has gotten ahold of him or the pressure of the big stage has corralled him
His fight against the future was bland
2. Prates has talent, is young and cocky, maybe a future champion and destiny is calling
Maybe he is blinded by ego and is moving too fast up the chain of command


Thoughts?
 
If MVP I don't have a lot of years left. I'm trying to do the opposite of Chandler and actually maximize what little time I have left in the UFC. I want Usman or Leon or Someone like that.
 
Leon deserves more than MVP coming off a loss right now

If they both won maybe you could sell that fight

They didn't
 
I woulda thought MVP would aim for a bigger name like Wonderboy or some shit.. But if he want's it I aint saying no to watching that matchup.

As for Leon I wanna see him vs Ian Garry, I think it's a great matchup.
 
Likely won't happen anytime soon unless MVP goes on a losing skid and Prates continues to win and become more known among the casuals. MVP is too much of a name brand to be fighting Prates right now..
 
look-at-me-look.gif


Don't lie Shermanos, this is 100% how you read this

giphy.gif
 
