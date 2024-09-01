Prates vs MVP

Vampire life
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2020
- Messages
- 4,861
- Reaction score
- 4,177
MVP hasn’t performed in the UFC like he did in Bellator
We haven’t seen him do the worm or highlight reel ko anyone yet
Prates is talking major shit, he only recently got signed to a real contract with the UFC. Last year no one knew who he was
Meanwhile MVP has been clowning fools for a long time, he’s like 38 or something
Here’s a take:
1. MVP’s style is poison for Prates and he’s due for a crazy ko- unless undefeated Father Time has gotten ahold of him or the pressure of the big stage has corralled him
His fight against the future was bland
2. Prates has talent, is young and cocky, maybe a future champion and destiny is calling
Maybe he is blinded by ego and is moving too fast up the chain of command
Thoughts?
