Prates vs MVP

MVP hasn’t performed in the UFC like he did in Bellator

We haven’t seen him do the worm or highlight reel ko anyone yet

Prates is talking major shit, he only recently got signed to a real contract with the UFC. Last year no one knew who he was

Meanwhile MVP has been clowning fools for a long time, he’s like 38 or something

Here’s a take:

1. MVP’s style is poison for Prates and he’s due for a crazy ko- unless undefeated Father Time has gotten ahold of him or the pressure of the big stage has corralled him

His fight against the future was bland

2. Prates has talent, is young and cocky, maybe a future champion and destiny is calling

Maybe he is blinded by ego and is moving too fast up the chain of command





Thoughts?