News Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal Off of UFC 314

all the best fights getting cancelled, ufc going to shit, they should make MVP or luque step in but short notice against prates would be a hard ask
 
Ah shit, I was looking forward to that one too.
They said there was some big news after dropping that bad news. Maybe we get Buck vs Prates or something instead?
 
I had a feeling this fight was going to fall through.
 
Huge loss for me. Could be the difference in buying the card or not.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
they should make MVP or luque step in but short notice against prates would be a hard ask
Nah they can just rebook Neal vs Prates for a month or two later if the injury / illness isn't that serious, they should try to keep that fight together if possible.
 
Who pulled out?
 
