all the best fights getting cancelled, ufc going to shit, they should make MVP or luque step in but short notice against prates would be a hard ask
That's one of the better PPV cards we have coming up...Cancel the whole card.
they should make MVP or luque step in but short notice against prates would be a hard ask
I remember buying tickets to the first Calgary UFC card, it was insanely stacked. Injury after injury made the whole card look completely different, and the event was boring too!It’s like an epidemic lately. Horrible.