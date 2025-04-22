Media C. Prates says Garry can thank him for the first main event

“I’ve been with the company for 1 year,” Prates told MMA Hoje.

“Now my second main event, and 4 knockout bonuses… While this kid’s been in the UFC for 4 years and hasn’t won a single bonus
in his whole life. It's a bunch of decisions, boring ass fights,” Prates said of Garry.

“If he’s fighting in the main event at this moment, it’s all because I chose him. And I said I wanted to fight him.”

Prates continues with saying that Garry will make more money on this short-notice opportunity, than he's been able to cash in on his own:

“You’ll make some money there. After he wakes up, he’ll have to say: ‘Thank you Carlos Prates, you made me make good money…’

“You will go out with defeat but for once with a full pocket” Prates added.
 
Big words from Prates, but if he loses against a “boring guy who never headlines”, who took the fight on short notice and is risking his position in doing so… it will look bad afterwards.
 
Garry likely tries to wrestle, which leaves him out of a main event following this as well.
 
