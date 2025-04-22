Unheralded Truth
“I’ve been with the company for 1 year,” Prates told MMA Hoje.
“Now my second main event, and 4 knockout bonuses… While this kid’s been in the UFC for 4 years and hasn’t won a single bonus
in his whole life. It's a bunch of decisions, boring ass fights,” Prates said of Garry.
“If he’s fighting in the main event at this moment, it’s all because I chose him. And I said I wanted to fight him.”
Prates continues with saying that Garry will make more money on this short-notice opportunity, than he's been able to cash in on his own:
“You’ll make some money there. After he wakes up, he’ll have to say: ‘Thank you Carlos Prates, you made me make good money…’
“You will go out with defeat but for once with a full pocket” Prates added.