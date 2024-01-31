Power difference between Gaethje and Dustin

Kono dio da!

Kono dio da!

Giorno's Father
A follow up thread to my thread about max and Gaethje. I watched the poirier max 236 highlights and I'm not sure how max took those shots against the fence.

Gaethje hits harder. But Dustin also has a very decent knockdown and knockout rate. My question is, how much more powerful than Dustin do you think Gaethje is? Is it a slight difference, significant or night and day? I can't imagine it being a significant difference. Poirier rocks everyone he hits cleanly, just like Gaethje does. Of course every fight is different and he could still knock max out.
 
Remember when Gaethje was underdog against James Vick lol

That's it. That's the whole post.
 
I'd say they're more or less equal. Maybe Gaethje hits a little bit harder while Poirier has better cardio.
 
Yes.

giphy.gif
 
Gaethje definitely hits harder, but Poirer is no slouch. Khabib said that Gaethje delivered the hardest punch that he ever had to eat.
 
robbie said:
Gaethje definitely hits harder, but Poirer is no slouch. Khabib said that Gaethje delivered the hardest punch that he ever had to eat.
Not so sure. Chandler said out of Dustin, Justin and Charles, Dustin was the hardest hitter
 
I don't think there is much difference between Poirier and Gaethje, and both finished each other by strikes, 1-1 so far, they need to have a rubber match. We have to remember that Holloway had a bit of a mental block against Poirier because Poirier already beat him and tapped him out.. and Holloway said that it hurt him emotionally and it was on his mind. Against Gaethje its a fresh fight so won't have that in his mind

I think it will be a great fight and very entertaining, it will be a war, personally I think it will go the distance. I don't know why Holloways chin is always being talked about.. he is not Johnny Walker and falling over every 5 seconds from glancing blows. Holloway looked excellent in his last fights and he is so accurate and fast. I see it being a war and super close.
 
Mel Tormé once said, out of Dustin, Justin, Bustin' and Charles, Chandler was the hardest hitter.

Sounded like "BING" when he connected.
 
Gaethje might load up a tad more on his punches, i would rate them about equal, both are JBG disciples of the highest order.
 
Porier’s punches just look dense, dude has heavy hands, everything hits with a “thud”

Justin appears to “slam” his opponents when strikes, idk if its cause he loads on his shots so much but his shots appear more “impactful”
 
