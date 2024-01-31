Power difference between Gaethje and Dustin

I don't think there is much difference between Poirier and Gaethje, and both finished each other by strikes, 1-1 so far, they need to have a rubber match. We have to remember that Holloway had a bit of a mental block against Poirier because Poirier already beat him and tapped him out.. and Holloway said that it hurt him emotionally and it was on his mind. Against Gaethje its a fresh fight so won't have that in his mind



I think it will be a great fight and very entertaining, it will be a war, personally I think it will go the distance. I don't know why Holloways chin is always being talked about.. he is not Johnny Walker and falling over every 5 seconds from glancing blows. Holloway looked excellent in his last fights and he is so accurate and fast. I see it being a war and super close.