Power difference between Gaethje and Dustin

Kono dio da!
Giorno's Father
@red
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2019
- Messages
- 8,530
- Reaction score
- 4,087
A follow up thread to my thread about max and Gaethje. I watched the poirier max 236 highlights and I'm not sure how max took those shots against the fence.
Gaethje hits harder. But Dustin also has a very decent knockdown and knockout rate. My question is, how much more powerful than Dustin do you think Gaethje is? Is it a slight difference, significant or night and day? I can't imagine it being a significant difference. Poirier rocks everyone he hits cleanly, just like Gaethje does. Of course every fight is different and he could still knock max out.
Gaethje hits harder. But Dustin also has a very decent knockdown and knockout rate. My question is, how much more powerful than Dustin do you think Gaethje is? Is it a slight difference, significant or night and day? I can't imagine it being a significant difference. Poirier rocks everyone he hits cleanly, just like Gaethje does. Of course every fight is different and he could still knock max out.