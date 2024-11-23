  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

POLL:Was UFC Macau the Best Fight Night of the Year?

Was UFC Macau the best fight night of the year??

  • Yes that shit was siiickkkk!!!!

    Votes: 8 32.0%

  • Nah… there were better fight nights

    Votes: 13 52.0%

  • I hate you Dreyga. I can’t believe you’re poster of the year!!!

    Votes: 4 16.0%
  • Total voters
    25
Alright, Sherbums, let’s talk about UFC Macau. Was this the best Fight Night of the year? Because, wow—this card absolutely delivered.

From start to finish, it was packed with spectacular KOs and non-stop action. The prelims alone had some jaw-dropping moments, and the main card just kept the momentum going. That main event? Absolute fire. Both fighters brought it, and it lived up to the hype.


For those of us who set the alarm and got up at 3 AM to catch this, it was 100% worth it. Cards like this remind you why we stay hardcore fans.

So, what do you think? Best Fight Night of the year so far? Let’s hear your picks for favorite fights or moments!
 
Damn I missed this. Always catches me off guard whenever there's a Euro-friendly card.

Glad to see my boy Yan back on a win streak. Gonna catch this later.

<GinJuice>
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gio
@Dreyga_King of Sherbums vs. @HHJ in the 2024 Poster Of The Year Finals

Time to settle it once and for all 🏆

Vg1U4X.gif
 
It might be. Maybe Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 was better?
- Started with three finishes.
- Also had a spinning wheel kick.
- The co-main of Miller/Benitez was better than Yan/Ricci
- Not a single fight on the card was weak. Top to bottom.
 
HHJ said:
I dont respond to Dreyga
Click to expand...
Always a good practice and I wish literally everyone else would do the same.
Gio said:
@Dreyga_King of Sherbums vs. @HHJ in the 2024 Poster Of The Year Finals

Time to settle it once and for all 🏆

Vg1U4X.gif
Click to expand...
Shit vs Legit!
AmonTobin said:
I really wish I knew the back story to this one. Moments like these when a Shernoob like me feels out of the loop.
Click to expand...
Dregay embarrassingly has been crying to be poster of the year for years while being one of the biggest shit posters on the forum. @HHJ on the other hand is legit.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
AmonTobin said:
I really wish I knew the back story to this one. Moments like these when a Shernoob like me feels out of the loop.
Click to expand...
It’s a friendly rivalry between two Sherdog greats for poster of the year. I win almost every year but HHJ puts up a valiant effort. But this year, he seems to be doing better than usual.
 
Latest posts

