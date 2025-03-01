  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Did UFC Macau get taken down from UFC pages??

Alright, Sherbums, I gotta askâ€”what the hell is going on with UFC Macau? I was all set to rewatch some of the fights, mainly Yan vs. Figueiredo, but for some reason, I can’t find them anywhere on ESPN+ or Fight Pass. Iâ€™ve refreshed, searched, logged in and out…. nothing. It’s like the event never even happened. They’ve got highlights up, sure, but no full fights, no replays, nothing.


Now, I know sometimes fights take a little while to get uploaded, but this just feels weird. Usually, they at least show up under the replay section, right? So, is this happening to anyone else, or is my area just cursed? Some kind of blackout situation? Did I anger the MMA gods?


Let me know if you guys are having the same issue or if I’m just losing my mind.
 
It's on my Fight Pass. Searched for Macau and each individual fight is available.
 
