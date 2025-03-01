Did UFC Macau get taken down from UFC pages??

Alright, Sherbums, I gotta askâ€”what the hell is going on with UFC Macau? I was all set to rewatch some of the fights, mainly Yan vs. Figueiredo, but for some reason, I can’t find them anywhere on ESPN+ or Fight Pass. Iâ€™ve refreshed, searched, logged in and out…. nothing. It’s like the event never even happened. They’ve got highlights up, sure, but no full fights, no replays, nothing.





Now, I know sometimes fights take a little while to get uploaded, but this just feels weird. Usually, they at least show up under the replay section, right? So, is this happening to anyone else, or is my area just cursed? Some kind of blackout situation? Did I anger the MMA gods?





Let me know if you guys are having the same issue or if I’m just losing my mind.