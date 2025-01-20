  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jiri vs Hill 2nd thread from me (a heros journey)

So I didn't watch the main card Saturday night. Work went late and after I only watched prelims. I didn't get to main card until post Sunday night. And boy it delivered (despite main event squash)

More than anything was the 3rd fight, the aforementioned. Despite trading eyepokes the pace and trading was insane. It truly felt like anyones game until the end, and by then it seemed a decision was eminent. I'm concerned by the longevity of both of them, but Jiri and Hill delivered. And may have deserved fight of the night
 
So I didn't watch the main card Saturday night. Work went late and after I only watched prelims. I didn't get to main card until post Sunday night. And boy it delivered (despite main event squash)

More than anything was the 3rd fight, the aforementioned. Despite trading eyepokes the pace and trading was insane. It truly felt like anyones game until the end, and by then it seemed a decision was eminent. I'm concerned by the longevity of both of them, but Jiri and Hill delivered. And may have deserved fight of the night
Awesome fight but i didnt really think about the decision at the time, i felt someone was def going down the way they were throwin

It was a very tense one, even when they werent throwing they were ready for malicious intent the whole time
 
No one should ever expect anything but complete violence for the entirety of a Jiri fight.

He is going to ruin someone or get wrecked trying to do so.
 
I had jiri winning every round

Jiri is now super proven at LHW. He's beaten Rakic, Reyes, Ozdemir, Glover and now Hill.
 
Only if its Poatan. Nobody else is wreckin SHEEEEEEEEEEEEEIT
Seemingly no one else is but I go in with the assumption it very well could happen. Dude is absolutely wild and I love it.

I will treasure every moment of Jiri's existence in MMA while I can. He's a god damn gem.
 
