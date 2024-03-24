Inspired by the new Road House. You are running a club/bar frequented by knuckleheads. You can choose 5 bouncers to enforce this club. They can be anyone at any point in time as long as they aren't fictional (e.g. "No known weaknesses" Vitor Belfort). Personally, I want some guys who will fuck you up, scary-looking enough that you won't cause problems in the first place, but also level-headed enough to potentially defuse the situation if possible.



My list:



Schilt

Ngannou

Fedor

Brock

Vovchanchyn - I know he's smaller than the other guys, but I see him as the first line of defense. If you send him him out first against the malcontents, it really makes you wonder how bad it could really get.



So who you got?