Relationship Pick Your Bouncers

Inspired by the new Road House. You are running a club/bar frequented by knuckleheads. You can choose 5 bouncers to enforce this club. They can be anyone at any point in time as long as they aren't fictional (e.g. "No known weaknesses" Vitor Belfort). Personally, I want some guys who will fuck you up, scary-looking enough that you won't cause problems in the first place, but also level-headed enough to potentially defuse the situation if possible.

My list:

Schilt
Ngannou
Fedor
Brock
Vovchanchyn - I know he's smaller than the other guys, but I see him as the first line of defense. If you send him him out first against the malcontents, it really makes you wonder how bad it could really get.

So who you got?
 
Considering the goobers that cause trouble are more interested in names, Id pick whoever has the biggest name ...... Because people are idiots....
 
I only need one man protecting my establishment, @CZMuayThai11 , he'll keep that place free and clear of any trouble making minorities as long as he can manage to stay outta the county lock up
 
Eddy Hall at the door, Bo Nickal checking Id's, Usman Nurmagomedov checking tables, Mike Tyson at the bar, Tatiana Suarez in the back room
I would pick connor mcgregor, but he was never that good
 
Fedor - Goes without saying
Bas - I'm sorry sir but I'm going to have to break your leg
Cain - Loyal and will go to any length to get the job done
Jones - Dirty, zero remorse, willing to take care of unruly females
Sexyama - Eye candy
 
Gref said:
Even Dalton needed some help. Who's filling out the rest of the team?
Ugh, fine!

I want tough guys willing to throw down.

Chuck Liddell
Bas Rutten
Dereck Lewis
Mark Hunt
Mirko Filipivic

Guys like Hunt and Lewis would be able to de-escalate and then take out the trash.
 
Chuck is gonna drink all your top shelf liquor and pass out. Maybe Bas too.
 
