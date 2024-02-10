News PFL Regular Season Dates and Roster

Dakota Ditcheva, Valentin Moldavsky, Ante Delija, Liz Carmouche, Impa, Jakub Nedoh, Phil Davis, Clay Collard, Patricky Pitbull, Magomed Umalatov, Koreshkov, Jesus Pinedo, Timur Khizriev


0mnjmgh80rjc1.jpeg
 
Patricio Pitbull says not to ever expect him in a PFL Tourney “If you finish someone in the first round, second, third, that’s [six, five or four] points. If you win a decision, it’s [three] points,” Pitbull said. “But, let’s say I fight a former world champion and win a three-round war, and someone else knocks out a nobody in the first round, he’s advancing and I’m not. That confuses me. It’s a clear critic I make about the way PFL does the season. To me, that’s bullsh*t. It’s unfair. It doesn’t make any sense to me because you fight a tough opponent and the other guy fought an easy opponent and got the finish, and you don’t advance because of points. It’s sh*t.”
 
PFL Europe
Bellator
PFL Global tournament
PFL vs Bellator
PFL PPV Division

Am I the only one who thinks the PFL is spreading themselves to thin, or at the very least making things overly confusing for fans to follow?
 
Gotta say, I’m gonna like seeing Andrey Koreshkov and Patricky Pitbull back in tournament format.

Also, I’m curious about how Phil Davis will do. He may be out of his prime but he should be levels above PFL’s fat middleweight division.
 
