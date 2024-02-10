Patricio Pitbull says not to ever expect him in a PFL Tourney “If you finish someone in the first round, second, third, that’s [six, five or four] points. If you win a decision, it’s [three] points,” Pitbull said. “But, let’s say I fight a former world champion and win a three-round war, and someone else knocks out a nobody in the first round, he’s advancing and I’m not. That confuses me. It’s a clear critic I make about the way PFL does the season. To me, that’s bullsh*t. It’s unfair. It doesn’t make any sense to me because you fight a tough opponent and the other guy fought an easy opponent and got the finish, and you don’t advance because of points. It’s sh*t.”