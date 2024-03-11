PFL First Three Events; Full Card Reveal

PFL San Antonio – April 4, 2024 San Antonio, TX - 10 pm EST on ESPN 2 and ESPN +
Heavyweight Regular Season Main Event: Ante Delija (24-5) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (12-3)
Heavyweight Regular Season Co-Main Event: Denis Goltsov (32-8) vs. Linton Vassell (24-8)
Women’s Flyweight Regular Season Bout: Liz Carmouche (20-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)
Heavyweight Regular Season Bout: Tyrell Fortune (13-2) vs. Daniel James (14-7-1)

PFL San Antonio – Early Card - 6 pm EST on ESPN +
Women’s Flyweight Regular Season Bout: Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) vs. Lisa Mauldin (6-3)
Heavyweight Regular Season Bout: Bruno Cappelozza (15-7) vs. Sergei Bilostenniy (11-3)
Women’s Flyweight Regular Season Bout: Taila Santos (19-3) vs. Denise Kielholtz (8-5)
Heavyweight Regular Season Bout: Steve Mowry (10-1-1) vs. Oleg Popov (16-1)
Women’s Flyweight Regular Season Bout: Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) vs. Shanna Young (9-5)
Women’s Flyweight Regular Season Bout: Chelsea Hackett (4-1-1) vs. Jena Bishop (6-0)
Heavyweight Alternate Bout: Jordan Heiderman (7-1) vs. Marcelo Golm (10-4)
Women’s Flyweight Alternate Bout: Sumiko Inaba (6-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (7-5)
Featherweight Showcase Bout: Lucas Brennan (9-0) vs. Dimitre Ivy (12-7)

PFL Las Vegas – April 12, 2024 Las Vegas, NV - 9 pm EST on ESPN 2 and ESPN +
Light Heavyweight Regular Season Main Event: Phil Davis (24-7) vs. Robert Wilkinson (17-2)
Light Heavyweight Regular Season Co-Main Event: Impa Kasanganay (15-4) vs. Alex Polizzi (10-3)
Lightweight Regular Season Bout: Clay Collard (24-12) vs. Patricky Pitbull (25-12)
Lightweight Regular Season Bout: Mads Burnell (18-5) vs. Michael Dufort (12-4)
Light Heavyweight Regular Season Bout: Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) vs. Josh Silveira (12-2)
Light Heavyweight Regular Season Bout: Antonio Carlos Jr. (15-5) vs. Simon Biyong (9-3)

PFL Las Vegas – Early Card - 6 pm EST on ESPN +
Light Heavyweight Regular Season Bout: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (21-7-1) vs. Jakob Nedoh (8-1)
Lightweight Regular Season Bout: Bruno Miranda (16-4) vs. Brent Primus (12-3)
Lightweight Regular Season Bout: Gadzhi Rabadanov (20-4-2) vs. Solomon Renfro (11-4)
Lightweight Regular Season Bout: Jay Jay Wilson (10-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (14-5)
Light Heavyweight Alternate Bout: Tom Breese (18-4) vs. TBA
Lightweight Alternate Bout: Elvin Espinoza (9-0) vs. TBA
Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Marcelo Nunes (10-2) vs. Giacomo Lemos (8-0)

PFL Chicago – April 19, 2024 Chicago, IL - 10 pm EST on ESPN and ESPN +
Welterweight Regular Season Main Event: Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) vs. Magomed Umalatov (14-0)
Featherweight Regular Season Co-Main Event: Brendan Loughnane (27-5) vs. Pedro Carvalho (13-8)
Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Logan Storley (15-2) vs. Shamil Musaev (16-0-1)
Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Gabriel Braga (12-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (14-3)
Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) vs. Neiman Gracie (12-4)
Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Bubba Jenkins (21-7) vs. Kai Kamaka (12-5-1)

PFL Chicago – Early Card - 6:30 pm EST on ESPN +
Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Adam Borics (18-2) vs. Enrique Barzola (20-7-2)
Featherweight Regular Season Bout: Timur Khizriev (14-0) vs. Brett Johns (20-3)
Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Laureano Staropoli (13-5) vs. Murad Ramazanov (11-0)
Welterweight Regular Season Bout: Don Madge (10-4-1) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (10-2)
Welterweight Alternate Bout: Zach Juusola (14-9) vs. Luca Poclit (10-1)
Featherweight Alternate Bout: Tyler Diamond (9-0) vs. Otto Rodrigues (14-1)
Welterweight Showcase: Romain Debienne (10-4) vs. TBA
Featherweight Showcase: Jordan Oliver (1-0) vs. TBA

PFL

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.
Pretty solid cards now they've finally got around to announcing them.

Dufort and Musaev are good signings.
 
Women's Flyweight tournament is actually... pretty good?

Carmouche might be boring but she's absolutely legit.

Santos and Watanabe are too.

Ditcheva, Hackett, and Bishop are three of the best prospects in the division, two of whom are undefeated.

Before the roster was announced I assumed it would be the Dakota Ditcheva show, but if she wins this thing she will have proven herself.
 
Koreshkov vs Umalatov and Storley vs Musaev are the best ones for me

Also why they hate Cappelozza so much? After Nemkov he gets Bilostenniy <6>
 
They should try to get Simeon Powell at LHW
I didn't know Sadibou Sy was a LHW now
 
