PFL First Three Events; Full Card Reveal

PFL San Antonio – April 4, 2024 San Antonio, TX - 10 pm EST on ESPN 2 and ESPN +

PFL San Antonio – Early Card - 6 pm EST on ESPN +

PFL Las Vegas – April 12, 2024 Las Vegas, NV - 9 pm EST on ESPN 2 and ESPN +

PFL Las Vegas – Early Card - 6 pm EST on ESPN +

PFL Chicago – April 19, 2024 Chicago, IL - 10 pm EST on ESPN and ESPN +

PFL Chicago – Early Card - 6:30 pm EST on ESPN +

PFL The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

Ante Delija (24-5) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (12-3)Denis Goltsov (32-8) vs. Linton Vassell (24-8)Liz Carmouche (20-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)Tyrell Fortune (13-2) vs. Daniel James (14-7-1)Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) vs. Lisa Mauldin (6-3)Bruno Cappelozza (15-7) vs. Sergei Bilostenniy (11-3)Taila Santos (19-3) vs. Denise Kielholtz (8-5)Steve Mowry (10-1-1) vs. Oleg Popov (16-1)Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) vs. Shanna Young (9-5)Chelsea Hackett (4-1-1) vs. Jena Bishop (6-0)Jordan Heiderman (7-1) vs. Marcelo Golm (10-4)Sumiko Inaba (6-1) vs. Kaytlin Neil (7-5)Lucas Brennan (9-0) vs. Dimitre Ivy (12-7)Phil Davis (24-7) vs. Robert Wilkinson (17-2)Impa Kasanganay (15-4) vs. Alex Polizzi (10-3)Clay Collard (24-12) vs. Patricky Pitbull (25-12)Mads Burnell (18-5) vs. Michael Dufort (12-4)Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) vs. Josh Silveira (12-2)Antonio Carlos Jr. (15-5) vs. Simon Biyong (9-3)Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (21-7-1) vs. Jakob Nedoh (8-1)Bruno Miranda (16-4) vs. Brent Primus (12-3)Gadzhi Rabadanov (20-4-2) vs. Solomon Renfro (11-4)Jay Jay Wilson (10-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (14-5)Tom Breese (18-4) vs. TBAElvin Espinoza (9-0) vs. TBAMarcelo Nunes (10-2) vs. Giacomo Lemos (8-0)Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) vs. Magomed Umalatov (14-0)Brendan Loughnane (27-5) vs. Pedro Carvalho (13-8)Logan Storley (15-2) vs. Shamil Musaev (16-0-1)Gabriel Braga (12-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (14-3)Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) vs. Neiman Gracie (12-4)Bubba Jenkins (21-7) vs. Kai Kamaka (12-5-1)Adam Borics (18-2) vs. Enrique Barzola (20-7-2)Timur Khizriev (14-0) vs. Brett Johns (20-3)Laureano Staropoli (13-5) vs. Murad Ramazanov (11-0)Don Madge (10-4-1) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (10-2)Zach Juusola (14-9) vs. Luca Poclit (10-1)Tyler Diamond (9-0) vs. Otto Rodrigues (14-1)Romain Debienne (10-4) vs. TBAJordan Oliver (1-0) vs. TBA