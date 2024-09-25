Doubt it's Figgy unless they concluded he Umar is next and told him he has to fight Yan to get a title shot. So maybe Figgy.



Henry announced he's dropping back down to 125 and I think it's wise, he got wrecked by Merab and lost to Sterling both semi recently.



Cory rematch is possible but I don't think super likely, just doesn't seem interesting or purposeful.



Sean rematch would be dope but Sean says he needs surgery and will he out 8-12 months. I also don't think Sean is someone who would want to give rematches that he's already won however contested. He's in the what's good business for him business.



I doubt it's Umar, I think Umar is fighting for the title next vs Merab.