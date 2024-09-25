News Petr Yan has an opponent, date and location locked in

Doubt it's Figgy unless they concluded he Umar is next and told him he has to fight Yan to get a title shot. So maybe Figgy.

Henry announced he's dropping back down to 125 and I think it's wise, he got wrecked by Merab and lost to Sterling both semi recently.

Cory rematch is possible but I don't think super likely, just doesn't seem interesting or purposeful.

Sean rematch would be dope but Sean says he needs surgery and will he out 8-12 months. I also don't think Sean is someone who would want to give rematches that he's already won however contested. He's in the what's good business for him business.

I doubt it's Umar, I think Umar is fighting for the title next vs Merab.
 
Maybe Fig on the 310 card? Yan mentioned he wanted to fight before the end of the year.

Umar has Khabib privilege so there's no way he's fighting Yan on his way up for the title shot.
Doctor Grudge said:
im guessing Figgy or Chito.
I was calling for Yan vs Chito. It's a good matchup for both, and they have beef. I never get tired of seeing Chito get whooped.
 
Chomsky Honk said:
Whats your prefered matchup ExitLupin
IMO best course of action is

Merab Umar
Yan Fig for next shot
Chito Song rematch
Cory against Aldo Bautista winner

Assuming Henry is dropping down to 125 and Sean is really taking an extended break. If Henry and Sean are good to go for 135 then match Sean with Cory and Henry with Aldo Bautista winner.
 
damn Yan vs Fig sounds insane
 
he lost three of his last five he ain't fighting any of those guys. Dude needs to climb back up the ladder.
 
Ufc loves rematches lately, so I kind of expect a rematch here.

What would make me happy is yan vs. Figgy or Umar, but ufc matchmaking rarely makes me happy.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Umar
Lol they showed Umar on the 306 broadcast immediately setting him up as the next title challenger for Merab and some of you guys are still saying "IT'S NOT UMAR!!"

Screenshot_20240925_030017_YouTube.jpg

It'll be Yan vs either Figgy or a Sandhagen rematch next, take it to the bank.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Who he beat to get that thought he was on a losing streak .
He beat Song who is at #8.

I think Fig deserves to be ahead of him but Chito, Cory, and Cejudo don't have that great of an argument to be ahead of Yan. Cory because Yan has beaten him.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
he lost three of his last five he ain't fighting any of those guys. Dude needs to climb back up the ladder.
Merab is his only legit loss. He gave the up and comer a shot in his last fight and earned a top ranked guy next.
 
Henry, Figgy, Cory are possiblities out of those. Even small chance it's Vera.

Umar - No.
Sean - Out injured.
 
maximus__ said:
Merab is his only legit loss. He gave the up and comer a shot in his last fight and earned a top ranked guy next.
Yeah he beat Sean. Aljo 2 was
rather a draw and he decimated him in the first fight until he broke the rules. Threw a title away. He dominated so hard.
 
