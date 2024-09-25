I was calling for Yan vs Chito. It's a good matchup for both, and they have beef. I never get tired of seeing Chito get whooped.im guessing Figgy or Chito.
Whats your prefered matchup ExitLupin
damn Yan vs Fig sounds insaneIMO best course of action is
Merab Umar
Yan Fig
Chito Song rematch
Cory against Aldo Bautista winner
Assuming Henry is dropping down to 125 and Sean is really taking an extended break. If Henry and Sean are good to go for 135 then match Sean with Cory and Henry with Aldo Bautista winner.
he lost three of his last five he ain't fighting any of those guys. Dude needs to climb back up the ladder.Doubt it's Figgy unless they concluded he Umar is next and told him he has to fight Yan to get a title shot. So maybe Figgy.
Henry announced he's dropping back down to 125 and I think it's wise, he got wrecked by Merab and lost to Sterling both semi recently.
Cory rematch is possible but I don't think super likely, just doesn't seem interesting or purposeful.
Sean rematch would be dope but Sean says he needs surgery and will he out 8-12 months. I also don't think Sean is someone who would want to give rematches that he's already won however contested. He's in the what's good business for him business.
I doubt it's Umar, I think Umar is fighting for the title next vs Merab.
Climb to go where? He's ranked #3.
Who he beat to get that thought he was on a losing streak .Climb to go where? He's ranked #3.
Umar
He beat Song who is at #8.Who he beat to get that thought he was on a losing streak .
Merab is his only legit loss. He gave the up and comer a shot in his last fight and earned a top ranked guy next.
Yeah he beat Sean. Aljo 2 wasMerab is his only legit loss. He gave the up and comer a shot in his last fight and earned a top ranked guy next.