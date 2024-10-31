



Talbott is 9-0, 3-0 in the UFC, at 26 yo

Main wins are against Cameron Saaiman, Yanis Ghemmouri, and Tracy Cortez's brother

He trains at a small team in Reno, Nevada, and used to fight in Urijah's organization before joining the UFC through DWCS

He is a striker who avoids the clinch and the takedowns



Raoni Barcelos is 18-5, 7-4 in the UFC, at 37 yo

Main wins are against Said Nurmagomedov, Chris Gutierrez and Kurt Holobaugh

He lost in the UFC to Umar Nurmagomedov, Timur Valiev, Victor Henry, and Kyler Phillips, so he loses only to good fighters

He trains at Refit in Rio de Janeiro, his father's and Pedro Rizzo's team