News Payton Talbott is fighting Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311

Talbott is 9-0, 3-0 in the UFC, at 26 yo
Main wins are against Cameron Saaiman, Yanis Ghemmouri, and Tracy Cortez's brother
He trains at a small team in Reno, Nevada, and used to fight in Urijah's organization before joining the UFC through DWCS
He is a striker who avoids the clinch and the takedowns

Raoni Barcelos is 18-5, 7-4 in the UFC, at 37 yo
Main wins are against Said Nurmagomedov, Chris Gutierrez and Kurt Holobaugh
He lost in the UFC to Umar Nurmagomedov, Timur Valiev, Victor Henry, and Kyler Phillips, so he loses only to good fighters
He trains at Refit in Rio de Janeiro, his father's and Pedro Rizzo's team
 
This is a nice match up -- Barcelos is a vet that will flex his wrestling against Talbott.
 
Barcelos is a solid vet who's on the down swing, but his chin is there to be had. He'll likely get finished by strikes from Talbott. Solid move by the UFC to give him a wily vet he can probably finish and get more cage time.
 
