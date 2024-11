William Gomis is 27 yo, 14-2 (4-0 in the UFC). He is mainly a point striker

He trains at MMA Factory in Paris, France

Best wins are Joanderson Brito, Ghemmouri, Marshall and Jarno Errens



Hyder Amil is 34 yo, 10-0 (2-0 in the UFC). He is mainly a power striker

He trains at Gil Melendez's Gym in North California

Best wins are Ferni Garcia and Jeong Seong Lee in the UFC, Chase Gibson, and Sonmez in DWCS