Payton Talbott - Fighting Tall vs Fighting Long

The MM Analyst said: Hearns threw his right hand like it was strapped to a rocket and he didn't give anyone time to see it coming behind his jab, just devastating Click to expand...

Duran is tough as nails and he didnt see it either which is what contributed to his demise there. Just got fucking sniped. It's amazing that it looked like he was still trying to get up, like a horror movie monster, but his brain was too scrambled.