  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Which 0's Will Go: UFC 311 Edition

WaylonMercy5150

WaylonMercy5150

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Sep 26, 2016
Messages
21,538
Reaction score
20,534
Clayton Carpenter (8-0) battles Tagir Ulanbekov in a flyweight matchup. Tagir is the fav but I expect a close battle. I'm picking Clayton to keep his 0.

Rinya Nakamura (9-0) fights Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight matchup. Rinya is a huge favorite, and I predict he gets the job done via rd 2 sub. Nakamura keeps his 0.

Maybe the most exciting prospect in the bantamweight division, Payton Talbott (9-0) looks to stay undefeated vs Ranoi Barcelos. Payton wins via rd 1 ko/tko and keeps his perfect record.

My final assessment is no fighter losses their 0 on this card but if one does it will be Clayton Carpenter.

Your thoughts?
Edit: Merab vs (18-0) Umar Nurmogomedov. Umar gets the via via dec.


EDit
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 Morning Weigh-In Show live Friday at 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT
2
Replies
26
Views
586
Sasha
Sasha
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 1-18
Replies
17
Views
298
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
WaylonMercy5150
Which 0's Will Go Dern v Ribas 2 Edition
Replies
13
Views
324
WaylonMercy5150
WaylonMercy5150
D
What if...? UFC Fight Night: MMAth Edition!
Replies
10
Views
445
sonhow
sonhow
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khabib: Umar Nurmagomedov Will Show Why Merab Dvalishvili Is Nervous at UFC 311
2 3
Replies
55
Views
3K
Sasha
Sasha

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,515
Messages
56,779,793
Members
175,402
Latest member
Carrapeta

Share this page

Back
Top