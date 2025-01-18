Which 0's Will Go: UFC 311 Edition

Clayton Carpenter (8-0) battles Tagir Ulanbekov in a flyweight matchup. Tagir is the fav but I expect a close battle. I'm picking Clayton to keep his 0.



Rinya Nakamura (9-0) fights Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight matchup. Rinya is a huge favorite, and I predict he gets the job done via rd 2 sub. Nakamura keeps his 0.



Maybe the most exciting prospect in the bantamweight division, Payton Talbott (9-0) looks to stay undefeated vs Ranoi Barcelos. Payton wins via rd 1 ko/tko and keeps his perfect record.



My final assessment is no fighter losses their 0 on this card but if one does it will be Clayton Carpenter.



Your thoughts?

Edit: Merab vs (18-0) Umar Nurmogomedov. Umar gets the via via dec.





