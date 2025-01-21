  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Opinion Pardon Power to become more Important than ever

I never thought of myself as ahead of the curve, but maybe I am with my anticipation of how pardons will grow in importance. Mainly what I'm hearing so far are judgments as to which were the good pardons and which the bad. Apart from that there are a few murmurings about reforming the pardon system. But what I suspect is that pardons will become a much more powerful and incisive political tool than ever before.

My reasoning is elementary, perhaps, but I think it's sound.

1. Trump ain't gonna be the one to tone it down coming after Biden. And the evidence so far bears it out with the Jan 6 pardons.

2. Once people realize that those with pardon power are willing and able to utilize it for both strategic and tactical purposes, all sorts of shrewd minds will be scheming up ways to capitalize on this legal loophole.

My no means am I heralding this as something positive, but I think its highly likely to happen.
 
These pardons will be over turned. But thankfully they were issued, which only just brings attention to how corrupt these government gangsters and thugs are. So now when Kash is having his committee hearing, he can laugh in their faces and just point to tbis pardons, which basically confirm his book entitled “government gangsters”
 
It's more important that it be seriously amended, or completely taken out of presidential power, before it gets out of hand.

See: today.
 
1500 1/6 pardons. Operation project 2025 and the insurrection of democracy in full effect
 
cottagecheesefan said:
These pardons will be over turned. But thankfully they were issued, which only just brings attention to how corrupt these government gangsters and thugs are. So now when Kash is having his committee hearing, he can laugh in their faces and just point to tbis pardons, which basically confirm his book entitled “government gangsters”
Click to expand...

You can't overturn a presidential pardon.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
1500 1/6 pardons. Operation project 2025 and the insurrection of democracy in full effect
Click to expand...
it's an insurrection of democracy now when the president keeps his election promise ? Your love of sarcasm is showing.
 
Last edited:
Let's hope not. What Joe Biden (his puppet masters) did with the pardon power is a slap in the face of the Justice System. The Democrat Party is shameful.

Joe Biden is not a good person and that's being kind.
 
Lycandroid said:
it's an insurrection of democracy now when the president keeps his election promise ? Your love of fascism is showing.
Click to expand...

I support the pardons and was just being sarcastic. Trump is delivering left and right, a historic and amazing day.

Watching inaugural coverage and all the music reminds me of a final fantasy OST, which I LOVE.
 
