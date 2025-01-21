I never thought of myself as ahead of the curve, but maybe I am with my anticipation of how pardons will grow in importance. Mainly what I'm hearing so far are judgments as to which were the good pardons and which the bad. Apart from that there are a few murmurings about reforming the pardon system. But what I suspect is that pardons will become a much more powerful and incisive political tool than ever before.



My reasoning is elementary, perhaps, but I think it's sound.



1. Trump ain't gonna be the one to tone it down coming after Biden. And the evidence so far bears it out with the Jan 6 pardons.



2. Once people realize that those with pardon power are willing and able to utilize it for both strategic and tactical purposes, all sorts of shrewd minds will be scheming up ways to capitalize on this legal loophole.



My no means am I heralding this as something positive, but I think its highly likely to happen.