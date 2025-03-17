wwkirk
Took a while to find the original post, but here it is. As it stands, Trump is stating his opinion about the validity/invalidity of the autopen pardons. I don't know how far he will attempt to establish his opinion legally, but I do accept the logic of Trump's claim. if if his current effort falls short, it will still be a good outcome if greater transparency and restrictions are placed on how and when a President may utilize the autopen.
In short, I don't think think Trump will succeed in overturning the pardons, but I applaud his effort to get this avenue of abuse closed. On commonsense (not legal) grounds I think Trump is spot on.
Trumps takes jab at Biden over 'autopen signature' following concerning report over who ran the White House
President Trump questioned who was running the country the last four years following a scathing report claiming former President Joe Biden used "autopen signatures" on important documents.
www.foxnews.com