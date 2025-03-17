  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Law Trump says Biden Autopen pardons are invalid

Took a while to find the original post, but here it is. As it stands, Trump is stating his opinion about the validity/invalidity of the autopen pardons. I don't know how far he will attempt to establish his opinion legally, but I do accept the logic of Trump's claim. if if his current effort falls short, it will still be a good outcome if greater transparency and restrictions are placed on how and when a President may utilize the autopen.

In short, I don't think think Trump will succeed in overturning the pardons, but I applaud his effort to get this avenue of abuse closed. On commonsense (not legal) grounds I think Trump is spot on.

Screenshot of post:
chrome-capture-2025-3-17.jpeg


www.foxnews.com

Trumps takes jab at Biden over 'autopen signature' following concerning report over who ran the White House

President Trump questioned who was running the country the last four years following a scathing report claiming former President Joe Biden used "autopen signatures" on important documents.
I don't think he should pursure this. It would be tied up in court for years anyways and sets a terrible precedent. Nobody will take any leftist/media complaint about any of Trump's pardons seriously as a result. It's better that way. Time to move on, as frustrating as it may be. The whole country saw the real story and overwhelmingly voted Trump into office as a response.
 
I dunno, I think especially the 1/6 committee needs to be made an example of. Many are still serving, Schiff now a senator. And these people are emboldened. If the democrats regain control of the house, the very first thing they will do is impeach Trump over some bullshit. They already say they will

Jamie Raskin was going to even try and prevent Trump being sworn in if the democrats won the house in November.

They will not stop. The media is still 100% in-sync with them and would be more than happy to mislead the public, give no push back to partisan democrat witch hunt.

They need to be exposed. This is a boil that needs to be lanced and the public sees all the puss
 
There's some value to them but there should be very limited, like i dunno, 4 per mandate. Biden had over 8 thousand. trump will probably go over 10 thousand cause why not if the guy before did it.
 
Meme coin president...dudes a clown...his accusations are worthless because he has no credibility
 
Yeah at that point you might as well legalise crime
 
Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1.

It has been confirmed as virtually unlimited by the SCOTUS. It would take an Amendment to the Constitution to get rid of presidential pardons, and those are obviously incredibly difficult to pass and ratify. I don't anticipate to see another in this lifetime.
 
Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1.

It has been confirmed as virtually unlimited by the SCOTUS. It would take an Amendment to the Constitution to get rid of presidential pardons, and those are obviously incredibly difficult to pass and ratify. I don't anticipate to see another in this lifetime.
I think if they continue to get abused so much then they should get rid of them. I think maybe you could allow a president to demand retrial of certain cases but just completely overruling the court system is some banana republic shit imo.
 
well, damn.
they will be abused to all hell then.
the preemptive pardons that Biden gave will crack the back of the donkey.
I expect they will be a huge source of abuse going forward.
 
Pardons have always been a part of our system.

Preemptive pardons shouldn’t be allowed though. Especially not in the way Biden did them.

If these were indeed auto-signed I would like them challenged as that creates such doubt as to who ordered them.
 
well, damn.
they will be abused to all hell then.
the preemptive pardons that Biden gave will crack the back of the donkey.
I expect they will be a huge source of abuse going forward.
I don’t think so. I think Biden and his family were unique to the presidency with their corruption. Not to mention Hunter lost his laptop, which documented it all.

Also the “get trump by any means” movement is also unique. And the people involved need to be made examples of
 
Good, but it won't go anywhere most likely. It can be proven Biden was mentally compromised so can he prove he knew what he was supposedly auto signing? Can he prove he actually signed them? Should digital signatures be allowed here? There's obviously tons of room for corruption, which is a synonym for Biden... His 25th hour "pardons" are some of the most shameful things to come from Biden in an incredible list...
 
