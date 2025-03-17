Confucamus said: I don't think he should pursure this. It would be tied up in court for years anyways and sets a terrible precedent. Nobody will take any leftist/media complaint about any of Trump's pardons seriously as a result. It's better that way. Time to move on, as frustrating as it may be. The whole country saw the real story and overwhelmingly voted Trump into office as a response. Click to expand...

I dunno, I think especially the 1/6 committee needs to be made an example of. Many are still serving, Schiff now a senator. And these people are emboldened. If the democrats regain control of the house, the very first thing they will do is impeach Trump over some bullshit. They already say they willJamie Raskin was going to even try and prevent Trump being sworn in if the democrats won the house in November.They will not stop. The media is still 100% in-sync with them and would be more than happy to mislead the public, give no push back to partisan democrat witch hunt.They need to be exposed. This is a boil that needs to be lanced and the public sees all the puss