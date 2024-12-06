If presidents can issue blanket pardons for any criminal activity, then a president can more or less legalize anything at least during the period they are in office.



For example, what if a president issued a daily blanket pardon for anyone convicted of a drug or sex crime?



That would mean hookers and blow for everyone! Why hasn't a president ran on this!?!?



Am I missing something? What would stop them? Granted it does seem counter intuitive to the whole separation of powers thing the framers were going for, but at the same time, in light or recent events, it looks like a legal loop hole to legalizing anything.