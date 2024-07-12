Paddy Pimblett's contract done after King Green fight, possibly wants to box next

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,554
Reaction score
10,785
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...-stupid-youtubers-boxing-offering-me-millions

“It goes without saying: I wouldn’t want to go to a different organization,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie on Friday. “UFC is the cream of the crop. It’s the main place. When you say to people, ‘I do MMA.’ Most of them go, ‘What’s that?’ You say, ‘UFC.’ People don’t even know what MMA is. They know what UFC is. You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting one of them. So we’ll see what happens.”

“Obviously, if I fight again this year, then I’m going to want to fight someone else and get in the rankings, and I’m going to want to fight someone higher up in the rankings,” Pimblett said. “Me and Moicano have had a little back-and-forth. I’d love to fight Moicano. I think it would be absolutely hilarious to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with him. I think that would be one of the best seasons they’ve ever done. We’ll see what happens. This is the last fight on my contract, so we’ll be getting back to the renegotiation table after this. So we’ll see what happens.”

Paddy Pimblett vs Nate incoming?

I think Jake would sleep him don't wanna see that... even though Paddy's accent is annoying
 
King Green?

Dude should change his moniker to No Green
 
I remember a couple of years ago this bozo was saying in an interview that he will be "bigger than Conor" and how kids loved him lol
 
WaylonMercy5150 said:
Boxing has poisoned MMA. Fighters should take note of the Francis fight as an all too real reality if they choose to mix it up with a real boxer.
Click to expand...
UFC poisoned MMA. Monopolizing, low pay, treating fighters like crap by going back on promised fights and shots at belts. Can't blame people for wanting more, specially with a shit employer.
<Neil01>
 
UFC will give him a big contract next (especially if he beats Green) but then they'll stop protecting him if he starts climbing up the top 10. Then he'll inevitably get stopped in his tracks & mauled by somewhat like Gamrot or Oliveira.
 
So this fight with Green could have a lot of implications on negotiations

He better hope Green don’t piece him up, won’t look good when asking for a raise on new contract and he won’t be getting any attention from any boxers
 
lol this nobody would have to box for free.
 
kingofthecans said:
UFC poisoned MMA. Monopolizing, low pay, treating fighters like crap by going back on promised fights and shots at belts. Can't blame people for wanting more, specially with a shit employer.
<Neil01>
Click to expand...
If UFC didn't monopolize MMA there would 5 big fights a year with an undercard of people you've never heard of fighting for way less then the guys on the undercard do now.
 
He's def gone. UFC's in a spot they dont need or care about any single one fighter. Paddy isnt a top fighter and never will be, he's not someone who is gonna be champ. .

Then you add in this dumb boxing shit and PFL focused so much on Europe they need him way more than UFC does to be a box office guy over there like Doumbe.

I'm sure UFC would like to keep him but I cant see them paying him anywhere near what he can get elsewhere. And also his popularity has kind of gone down since he first hit the scene in UFC. And despite what anyone says about oh UFC is the biggest place to be etc when the checks are 3x more than UFC is offering that shit starts to not matter.

With PFL though theres no way he's built for a season format fighting 4 times in 7 or 8 months. Guess he'd be used like Doumbe fighting in Ireland and London vs whoever.
 
CC27 said:
He's def gone. UFC's in a spot they dont need or care about any single one fighter. Paddy isnt a top fighter and never will be, he's not someone who is gonna be champ. .

Then you add in this dumb boxing shit and PFL focused so much on Europe they need him way more than UFC does to be a box office guy over there like Doumbe.

I'm sure UFC would like to keep him but I cant see them paying him anywhere near what he can get elsewhere. And also his popularity has kind of gone down since he first hit the scene in UFC. And despite what anyone says about oh UFC is the biggest place to be etc when the checks are 3x more than UFC is offering that shit starts to not matter.

With PFL though theres no way he's built for a season format fighting 4 times in 7 or 8 months. Guess he'd be used like Doumbe fighting in Ireland and London vs whoever.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't complain if we saw him mixing it up in PFL.
 
don't ask said:
I wouldn't complain if we saw him mixing it up in PFL.
Click to expand...

I mean compared to who he's been fighting in UFC yeah its not any worse. Now if you think he's actually a top 5 guy which I dont then you'd want to see him vs top guys in UFC but if he's just a fringe top 20 guy then fighting Burgos, Collard, Pitbull, Primus in PFL is fine. Maybe more Bellator LW come over.
 
CC27 said:
I mean compared to who he's been fighting in UFC yeah its not any worse. Now if you think he's actually a top 5 guy which I dont then you'd want to see him vs top guys in UFC but if he's just a fringe top 20 guy then fighting Burgos, Collard, Pitbull, Primus in PFL is fine. Maybe more Bellator LW come over.
Click to expand...
At this point, the UFC is such hot garbage I'll support any fighter who can make more money elsewhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BEATDOWNS
Paddy wants Money!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
doggo
D
NoBiasJustMMA
If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,653
Messages
55,838,777
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top