King Green needs to finish Paddy Pimblett

I can’t stand Pimblett.



His accent is annoying, he’s unnecessarily arrogant, he has a weird body type, he tried to beef with Topuria when he was no where near his level.



He’s the type of guy to always look down his nose at other opponents.



I hope Green finishes him but I get the feeling Paddy is picking his opponents wisely like Jake Paul. Green’s chin seems ripe for the taking after Turner knocked him out. Hopefully the time that has passed since that knock out has helped his chin recover.



I mean Paddy beat Tony which was just sad and he didn’t even deserve that fight. Who da fook does Paddy think he is?



I need to see this UFC hype job end this weekend. Who better to do it than King Green?