King Green needs to finish Paddy Pimblett

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,979
Reaction score
11,672
I can’t stand Pimblett.

His accent is annoying, he’s unnecessarily arrogant, he has a weird body type, he tried to beef with Topuria when he was no where near his level.

He’s the type of guy to always look down his nose at other opponents.

I hope Green finishes him but I get the feeling Paddy is picking his opponents wisely like Jake Paul. Green’s chin seems ripe for the taking after Turner knocked him out. Hopefully the time that has passed since that knock out has helped his chin recover.

I mean Paddy beat Tony which was just sad and he didn’t even deserve that fight. Who da fook does Paddy think he is?

I need to see this UFC hype job end this weekend. Who better to do it than King Green?
 
Last edited:
The guy who couldn't finish jim Miller?

You are a crazy guy TS!

😵‍💫
 
Uber_Noober said:
@theufcbaddy will make king his queen
<{1-15}>
Click to expand...
home-alone-scared-kid-running-8okhlapg9wh02ir7.gif
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Yeah because Jim Miller always gets finished.

It’s all good. White belts gonna white belt.
Click to expand...
That version of Jim was very old and limited, and still no finish my friend. I see little reason to think trying to ko a younger, stronger Paddy would work out

He needs to stay on outside, defend and jab my friend
 
Gaelic_Bard said:
That version of Jim was very old and limited, and still no finish my friend. I see little reason to think trying to ko a younger, stronger Paddy would work out

He needs to stay on outside, defend and jab my friend
Click to expand...

Alright alright, good point.

He doesn’t really have the chin to be able to throw power shots on the inside vs Paddy so he will either need hit him on the spot with a punch Paddy isn’t ready for or overwhelm him with multiple punches from the outside.

Although now that I know Paddy posts on Sherdog … it makes it harder to want to see him get flat lined. Damn it… Go Paddy?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Alright alright, good point.

He doesn’t really have the chin to be able to throw power shots on the inside vs Paddy so he will either need hit him on the spot with a punch Paddy isn’t ready for or overwhelm him with multiple punches from the outside.

Although now that I know Paddy posts on Sherdog … it makes it harder to want to see him get flat lined. Damn it… Go Paddy?
Click to expand...
He's here? That's wild! Do we know his account?

I just found out Tim Witherspoon still posts here too


Ahh star struck
 
Ya fam I agree man's accent straight up grates rather turn mi ear to dem geese 🪿🪿🪿 Yo tho if King ain't the one I'd step up fi certain but bro straight duckin’ mi slap spar callout eekin' mi post sum call bro a sausage but man lmk him haf a di ponpon eekin' in silence 🍑🚫🌭

Him wholeazz career be like a WWE script fake AF just like him can’t deal with that no more 💯🐄🐮
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I can’t stand Pimblett.

His accent is annoying, he’s unnecessarily arrogant, he has a weird body type, he tried to beef with Topuria when he was no where near his level.

He’s the type of guy to always look down his nose at other opponents.

I hope Green finishes him but I get the feeling Paddy is picking his opponents wisely like Jake Paul. Green’s chin seems ripe for the taking after Turner knocked him out. Hopefully the time that has passed since that knock out has helped his chin recover.

I mean Paddy beat Tony which was just sad and he didn’t even deserve that fight. Who da fook does Paddy think he is?

I need to see this UFC hype job end this weekend. Who better to do it than King Green?
Click to expand...


If Green's TDD holds up, he shouldn't have too much trouble tagging the, imo, pretty easy to tag Paddy.
LET'S GO KING GREEN!

Green's popularity will skyrocket if he ktfo's Paddy, but I'll give Paddy his due respect if he beats Green. Actually excited for this fight.
 
Paddy needs to take Green down and sub him. He's not winning a stand-up fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
King Green wants Dan Hooker 3 weeks after his fight with Paddy
Replies
13
Views
352
JBJisGOAT14
JBJisGOAT14
oski
Paddy Pimblett scoffs at King Green’s willingness to grapple: ‘Levels to this s**t, boy’
2
Replies
32
Views
1K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
BEATDOWNS
Paddy wants Money!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
doggo
D
NoBiasJustMMA
If you were the UFC match maker, who do you have Paddy fight next?
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Kowboy On Sherdog
Paddy Pimblett believes Bobby Green’s "chin is gone" after Jalin Turner
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
mkt
mkt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,307
Messages
55,899,780
Members
174,979
Latest member
DaDisease

Share this page

Back
Top