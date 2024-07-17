Paddy Pimblett scoffs at King Green’s willingness to grapple: ‘Levels to this s**t, boy’

In terms of jitz he's probably correct, but in terms of wrestling, Green was a Cali state champion, so I'm not sure this will wind up on the ground to begin with.

Although Green has a lot of wear & tear, if he shows up even in remote shades of firing on most cylinders, he should piece Paddy up pretty easily on the feet.
 
I actually think Paddy has a better shot if it stays standing tbh.

Green has really good grappling in his own right, and he's extremely hard to take down. Paddy has been outmuscled in almost all of his UFC fights so far. Leavitt and Gordon both looked physically stronger and were repeatedly getting the upper hand in the clinch. Pushing him against the cage, etc.

Paddy doesn't have the most refined striking, but he does have some power in his hands, and Green isn't exactly the most durable guy out there. If Paddy connects, he can put his lights out. Likely? Not really, but I do think it's the path of least resistance in this fight.
 
Just lol...
For me personally, I see the king keeping it standing and a semi-boring 30-27 decision. After which, PP rides off to fight youtubers for millions.

I'm a fan of bobby

But I think paddy takes it

He's being underrated heavily based on a single fight

People aren't really paying attention to how good he COULD become

But rather defining him on a single fight, as is the case with most bad analysis, lol

Green is kinda underrated too tbf, but I think he's kinda capped out in terms of how good he's gonna get. Where as Paddy isn't even close to his peak.
 
A single fight? He literally lost to Gordon in one of the more gifted and bogus decisions of all time. Then couldn't finish Ferguson who had lost 7 straight fights. He's a very average fighter and typical UFC hype machine.
 
How long has the kid even been in the ufc?

2 years?

This is exactly what I'm saying.

Like what are we really expecting here?

It just shows how these polarizing figures just make the average fan completely irrational/ unreasonable.

It's like when Raul Rosa lost his first fight. Bro Is 19 Years old and half the fan base were ready to write the book on his career.

Same energy


People are utterly convinced this kid Is average, done, good as he's gonna get, no hope for his career.. and he's been fighting in the ufc for 2 years.

Smooth brains
 
Hype doesn't affect me. I consider a fighters potential, how good they could become, level of skill in multiple dimensions, trajectory of growth, mindset and other things.

I see what I see. You analyze fights just like every other fan, which is basic, surface level and shrouded in bias. May as well just study Wikipedia and not even bother watching the fights.

Paddy has only been in the ufc for 2 years. What exactly are we expecting here? He's a relatively new fighter in the division who's being built up accordingly.

But because he's paddy, we gotta hold him to a higher standard?

Jared is a good fighter, better than he's getting credit for. The ghost of Tony was a good win as well, he's not easy to finish. Overall, he has some skills, growing every fight and has potential to do well in the division if he stays motivated.

Beyond that, anyone speaking in absolutes about a guy who basically just got to the ufc, shouldn't be analyzing fights.
 
There are levels, but neither of them are in the high levels of anything in MMA. Mid-tier at best.
 
I wouldn't be surprised if Paddy catches Bobby on the feet.

Hands down, over confident, aging fighter coming of a KO loss. The recipe is there to get caught by a young guy coming forward with wrecklesness confidence.
 
The same Gordon that was piecing up Bobby who had to resort to the most blatant intentional headbutt to save face.

This fight is up for grabs
 
