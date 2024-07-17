Paddy Pimblett scoffs at King Green’s willingness to grapple: ‘Levels to this s**t, boy’

cws80us said: A single fight? He literally lost to Gordon in one of the more gifted and bogus decisions of all time. Then couldn't finish Ferguson who had lost 7 straight fights. He's a very average fighter and typical UFC hype machine. Click to expand...

Hype doesn't affect me. I consider a fighters potential, how good they could become, level of skill in multiple dimensions, trajectory of growth, mindset and other things.I see what I see. You analyze fights just like every other fan, which is basic, surface level and shrouded in bias. May as well just study Wikipedia and not even bother watching the fights.Paddy has only been in the ufc for 2 years. What exactly are we expecting here? He's a relatively new fighter in the division who's being built up accordingly.But because he's paddy, we gotta hold him to a higher standard?Jared is a good fighter, better than he's getting credit for. The ghost of Tony was a good win as well, he's not easy to finish. Overall, he has some skills, growing every fight and has potential to do well in the division if he stays motivated.Beyond that, anyone speaking in absolutes about a guy who basically just got to the ufc, shouldn't be analyzing fights.