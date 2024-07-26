HHJ said: It was probably just a negotiation tactic. Click to expand...

He is still undefeated in the UFC. And he’s popular. It was smart of him to renegotiate before this fight. It’s pretty much a coin flip who wins.If he loses tomorrow his stock may never be as high as it is right now. So that’s a smart move, considering a lot of people think Paddy is right at his ceiling right about now.