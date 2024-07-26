Media Paddy Pimblett will not box, re-signs with the UFC

www.mmafighting.com

Paddy Pimblett confirms new UFC contract

Paddy Pimblett is staying in the UFC.
Earlier this week, Pimblett discussed the Green fight being the last bout on his current UFC deal, suggesting that he could be open to parting ways with the promotion and boxing “stupid YouTubers.” However, it turns out that the popular Scouser is here to stay.

“New contract signed,” Pimblett said. “For all them [expletive] saying that I’m going anywhere, I’m not going nowhere, [expletive].”

He announced it on the UFC embedded video below:

 
Good call. Just look at him trying to box at the beginning of the fight with Ferguson. He’s not a world beater in mma either, but at least he can grapple.
 
for real any of these mma guys if they win or lose if they take a boxing fight they are a pure suckah. nothing more.
 
It makes me think thee are no other realistic options that are close to what UFC is offering...otherwise, why sign immediately before the fight?
 
lol, if this guy wasn't english he'd be a zero. ride that coattail...
 
He is still undefeated in the UFC. And he’s popular. It was smart of him to renegotiate before this fight. It’s pretty much a coin flip who wins.

If he loses tomorrow his stock may never be as high as it is right now. So that’s a smart move, considering a lot of people think Paddy is right at his ceiling right about now.
 
