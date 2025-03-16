Kowboy On Sherdog
Paddy Pimblett sends a message to Michael Chandler:
"Everybody saying he’s gonna knock me out. I don’t think he’s going to get near me on the feet…
I’m gonna show everyone that the old guard’s are on the way out. And new guard’s coming in."
@PaddyTheBaddy pic.twitter.com/VcNdku36rv
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 15, 2025
Paddy Pimblett Isn’t Scared to Stand With Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett believes he can outclass Michael Chandler on the feet.
www.sherdog.com
Chandler and Pimblett are scheduled to trade leather in the co-main event at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Chandler will look to get back to contender status as he tries to derail the up-and-coming Pimblett’s hype train.
With Chandler being a proven knockout artist, many expect Pimblett to rely on his grappling skills right away. However, “The Baddy” isn’t scared to stand with Chandler. Pimblett believes he is too slick on the feet for Chandler to catch him. Pimblett also believes “Iron” is underestimating him based on his performance against Jared Gordon. However, Pimblett claims to have significantly evolved since and cites his last win over Bobby Green as proof.
“I’m gonna show everyone that the old guard’s on the way out and the new guard’s coming in,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “It’s funny, everyone’s saying he’s gonna knock me out. I don’t think he’s going to get near me on the feet... Everyone thinks Mike’s just gonna come and knock me out and I won’t stand with him. Just like everyone thought I won’t stand with Bobby Green. But my striking’s got so much better since the Bobby Green fight. He’s underestimating me, I think. Thinks he’s fighting the same Paddy that fought Jared Gordon. I’m a completely f—-ing different fighter now. I’ve evolved.”
While Chandler is one of the biggest entertainers on the roster, the former Bellator lightweight champ has gone 2-4 in the UFC. Chandler most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 this past November, marking his return to action after two years.
Meanwhile, Pimblett is undefeated in six UFC outings with four finishes going into the most high-caliber matchup of his career.
