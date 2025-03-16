  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Paddy Pimblett Isn’t Scared to Stand With Michael Chandler

👀Paddy Pimblett sends a message to Michael Chandler:

"Everybody saying he’s gonna knock me out. I don’t think he’s going to get near me on the feet…




I’m gonna show everyone that the old guard’s are on the way out. And new guard’s coming in."

🎥 @PaddyTheBaddy ▫️ pic.twitter.com/VcNdku36rv


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 15, 2025
Chandler and Pimblett are scheduled to trade leather in the co-main event at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Chandler will look to get back to contender status as he tries to derail the up-and-coming Pimblett’s hype train.

With Chandler being a proven knockout artist, many expect Pimblett to rely on his grappling skills right away. However, “The Baddy” isn’t scared to stand with Chandler. Pimblett believes he is too slick on the feet for Chandler to catch him. Pimblett also believes “Iron” is underestimating him based on his performance against Jared Gordon. However, Pimblett claims to have significantly evolved since and cites his last win over Bobby Green as proof.

“I’m gonna show everyone that the old guard’s on the way out and the new guard’s coming in,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “It’s funny, everyone’s saying he’s gonna knock me out. I don’t think he’s going to get near me on the feet... Everyone thinks Mike’s just gonna come and knock me out and I won’t stand with him. Just like everyone thought I won’t stand with Bobby Green. But my striking’s got so much better since the Bobby Green fight. He’s underestimating me, I think. Thinks he’s fighting the same Paddy that fought Jared Gordon. I’m a completely f—-ing different fighter now. I’ve evolved.”

While Chandler is one of the biggest entertainers on the roster, the former Bellator lightweight champ has gone 2-4 in the UFC. Chandler most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 this past November, marking his return to action after two years.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is undefeated in six UFC outings with four finishes going into the most high-caliber matchup of his career.



This is kinda an interesting fight. I'd expect that, Paddy being much younger, he should win, but Chandler matches up pretty well with him.
 
I guess he's not scared to get carried out of the octagon with shit in his pants either. His best bet is just to do what Olivera did.
 
He's gonna have to I don't see him outwrestling Chandler at least not early.
 
TITS said:
I guess he's not scared to get carried out of the octagon with shit in his pants either. His best bet is just to do what Olivera did.
Problem is that Paddy isn't anywhere near the MMA wrestler that Charles is.
 
I doubt he will stick to that when Chandler puts him on Bambi legs.

But it would make for an entertaining scrap.
 
michael chandler has the worst fight IQ in all the 155 lb division and is 39 years old. paddy has a chance everywhere. i think paddy rocks him and subs him. late 3rd or 4th round.
 
I'm not writing Paddy off.

I get it, from an oversimplified stance we have a dangerous grappler with poor striking defence against a dangerous striker with a wrestling background.

All Chandler theoretically has to do is keep the fight standing.

But then, that's all Bobby Green had to do, and we saw what that guy did.

I just can't back knuckleheads to rely on fight IQ, and honestly, the way Chandler was chasing TD's against Dustin Poirier even before he was getting lit up, I just don't see him fighting in any way smart. He's too aggressive and will look to win at any spur of the moment bullshit.
 
I hate to say it but I think Paddy beats Chandler everywhere at this point.
 
Christ I just cannot stand the silly blonde twerp from Liverpool.

Hope Chandler flatlines him and leaves him twitching on the octagon floor.
 
Chandler can KO guys but it's not like he's Ngannou or something. Also 40 and hasn't had a KO in forever. Paddy probably can handle it.
 
People look at that picture and see a fat Paddy, but all I see is a gold plated chain around Mc Cann’s neck that is big enough to be used on a ship’s anchor. Mind boggling.
 
This is the last fight on earth I’d ever bet on. My heart tells me Chandler steamrolls him but I think reality is Paddy is better then I think he is and Chandler will find a way to lose. No idea.

I’m really intrigued by this matchup.
 
