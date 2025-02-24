Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 103,212
- Reaction score
- 178,885
Dustin Poirier Expects Michael Chandler to Defeat Paddy Pimblett
Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler will end Paddy Pimblett’s winning streak at UFC 314.
www.sherdog.com
Paddy Pimblett squashes his beef with Dustin Poirier:
"I don’t feel disrespected. I understand what he’s saying… 'legends only.' I’m not a legend.
Why retire after one fight? Stop being a b*tch arse. Fight a contract out."
@PaddyTheBaddy pic.twitter.com/AgEabNtISb
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 22, 2025
Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler will end Paddy Pimblett’s winning streak at UFC 314.
Chandler will look to return to the win column in a lightweight clash against Pimblett at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Both Chandler and Pimblett have opened at nearly even odds on most sportsbooks. And Poirier advises bettors to wager heavy on former opponent Chandler for easy money.
“Even though he's a bitch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money,” Poirier wrote on X.
Even though he's a bitch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money https://t.co/kMbYLSI4hT
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 22, 2025
Chandler suffered a submission loss against Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022. He then spent the better part of two years waiting for a Conor McGregor matchup before finally returning against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 this past November. “Iron” suffered a unanimous decision loss, his second against “Do Bronx,” making him 2-4 in the UFC.
Meanwhile, Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC with four finishes. His most recent victory came against Bobby Green at UFC 304 in Jul, 2024. Pimblett recently teased a matchup against Poirier, who instantly denied the rumours. Poirier hinted that his next fight could be his last one in a “legends only” matchup. Former UFC lightweight Nate Diaz accused Poirier of ducking “The Baddy.”
Pimblett was happy with Diaz’s comments but doesn’t feel disrespected by Poirier for dismissing him from the league of legends. While Pimblett understands Poirier could earn more money by fighting a bigger name, he urges the Louisiana native to continue fighting past his next bout.
“Nate putting up, ‘Fight paddy you p—y, he’d beat you’ – legendary s—t. You know everyone loves Nate Diaz,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t feel disrespected. I understand what he’s saying, ‘Legends only.’ I’m not a legend. And he could earn more money on a pay-per-view fighting someone else, but why would he retire after one fight lad? Stop being a b—h a—e… Fight your contract out, have a few fights.”
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh