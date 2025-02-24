  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Dustin Poirier Expects Michael Chandler to Defeat Paddy Pimblett

1441079532.jpg


www.sherdog.com

Dustin Poirier Expects Michael Chandler to Defeat Paddy Pimblett

Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler will end Paddy Pimblett’s winning streak at UFC 314.
🤝Paddy Pimblett squashes his beef with Dustin Poirier:

"I don’t feel disrespected. I understand what he’s saying… 'legends only.' I’m not a legend.



Why retire after one fight? Stop being a b*tch arse. Fight a contract out."

🎥 @PaddyTheBaddy ▫️ pic.twitter.com/AgEabNtISb


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 22, 2025
Dustin Poirier believes Michael Chandler will end Paddy Pimblett’s winning streak at UFC 314.

Chandler will look to return to the win column in a lightweight clash against Pimblett at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Both Chandler and Pimblett have opened at nearly even odds on most sportsbooks. And Poirier advises bettors to wager heavy on former opponent Chandler for easy money.

“Even though he's a bitch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money,” Poirier wrote on X.

Even though he's a bitch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money https://t.co/kMbYLSI4hT

— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 22, 2025
Chandler suffered a submission loss against Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022. He then spent the better part of two years waiting for a Conor McGregor matchup before finally returning against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 this past November. “Iron” suffered a unanimous decision loss, his second against “Do Bronx,” making him 2-4 in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC with four finishes. His most recent victory came against Bobby Green at UFC 304 in Jul, 2024. Pimblett recently teased a matchup against Poirier, who instantly denied the rumours. Poirier hinted that his next fight could be his last one in a “legends only” matchup. Former UFC lightweight Nate Diaz accused Poirier of ducking “The Baddy.”

Pimblett was happy with Diaz’s comments but doesn’t feel disrespected by Poirier for dismissing him from the league of legends. While Pimblett understands Poirier could earn more money by fighting a bigger name, he urges the Louisiana native to continue fighting past his next bout.

“Nate putting up, ‘Fight paddy you p—y, he’d beat you’ – legendary s—t. You know everyone loves Nate Diaz,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t feel disrespected. I understand what he’s saying, ‘Legends only.’ I’m not a legend. And he could earn more money on a pay-per-view fighting someone else, but why would he retire after one fight lad? Stop being a b—h a—e… Fight your contract out, have a few fights.”




chandler isn't gonna get subbed as easy as bobby green, oliveira couldn't sub chandler and dustin only subbed mike after beating him up beforehand, if paddy didn't massively improve his striking since the gordon fight I think he gets ko'd
 
Unless Chandler is overnight washed up he should handle Paddy without much problem but with his shitty fight IQ who knows.
 
www.sherdog.com
giphy.gif


Paddy seems like a bit of a bitch too, so, good match up to me.
 
It might depend how dirty Chandler fights. I hate to say that as I'm rooting for him against Paddy, but Mike did some dirty stuff against Poirier and Oliveira.

It doesn't seem like he does much offensively these days without fighting dirty. Of course he still has one-punch KO power, but he hasn't landed one of those in a long time.
 
mkt said:
It might depend how dirty Chandler fights. I hate to say that as I'm rooting for him against Paddy, but Mike did some dirty stuff against Poirier and Oliveira.

It doesn't seem like he does much offensively these days without fighting dirty. Of course he still has one-punch KO power, but he hasn't landed one of those in a long time.
I don't know if one punch power really exists at LW, of course chandler hits hard but we've seen top guys like dustin and justin take big shots from him and not get finished, outside of a perfect shot like the one against pitbull, he doesn't really flatten people with 1 punch which seems consistent with fighters at 155 and below
 
