Overrated musical artists you love to hate

I know very well that music and musical artists are subjective issues, but sometimes (quite often) some overrated bands are so crappy or wimpy, you just have to vent !! This is a venter's thread....shoot away
My blacklist of crappy overrated musical artists (for different reasons and not in any given order):-
METALLICA.
RAMMSTEIN.
98% of NU-METAL BANDS.
MARILLION.
ANY DISCO DUCK BAND FROM THE LATE 70s to THE EARLY 90s.
MANESKIN.
BLACK EYED PEAS.
PETER TOSH.
LADY GAGA.
MICHAEL JACKSON.
LIONEL RITCHIE.
HALL & OATES.
SAXON.
MANOWAR (the most racist band ever!!).
BAUHAUS.
DAVE GROHL.
HELMET.
