Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (Fourth Elimination Bracket)

Who's your picks?

  • Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Angus Young - Back in Black - AC/DC

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Steve Vai - For the Love of God

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Matt Bellamy - Reapers - Muse

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Eric Clapton - Layla

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • Paul Kossoff - All Right Now - Free

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jeff Beck - Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits

    Votes: 5 45.5%

  • Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Eddie Van Halen - Beat It - Michael Jackson

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • Randy Rhoads - Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Jimi Hendrix - The Star Spangled Banner

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Jimmy Page - Heartbreaker - Led Zeppelin

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Kirk Hammett - One - Metallica

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • The Edge - The Fly - U2

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Guthrie Govan - Regret #9

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Robin Trower - Too Rolling Stoned

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Neil Young - Cortez the Killer

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    11
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,150
Reaction score
44,172
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket


Well that's it for the Elimination Brackets onto the Semi-Finals next.



My picks:

Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
Angus Young - Back in Black - AC/DC
Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Eddie Van Halen - Beat It - Michael Jackson
The Edge - The Fly - U2





Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode


Angus Young - Back in Black - AC/DC


Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues


Steve Vai - For the Love of God


Matt Bellamy - Reapers - Muse


Eric Clapton - Layla


Paul Kossoff - All Right Now - Free


Jeff Beck - Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers


Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits


Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
 
Eddie Van Halen - Beat It - Michael Jackson

Randy Rhoads - Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

Jimi Hendrix - The Star Spangled Banner

Jimmy Page - Heartbreaker - Led Zeppelin

Kirk Hammett - One - Metallica

The Edge - The Fly - U2

Guthrie Govan - Regret #9

Robin Trower - Too Rolling Stoned

Neil Young - Cortez the Killer
 
If you don't want to be tagged or liked to be tagged just let me know, thank you.

Please vote. : - )

Please vote. : - )


Reign Supreme said:
Maybe I missed it but is John Petrucci, Michael Romeo and George Lynch going to make an appearance?
Click to expand...

Sorry I have never heard of those guys, are they even well known in the mainstream? Would they be popular enough to be voted? Most of these solos I have on this tourney are famous solos pretty much. But anyways I think I got all the ones that needs to be on this tournament.

Thanks for the suggestions.
 
Not necessarily main stream but well known. Petrucci is in Dream Theater and Lynch played for Dokken and then started the Lynch Mob. Alex Lifeson from Rush is severely underrated.
 
