Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (Fourth Elimination Bracket)

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Well that's it for the Elimination Brackets onto the Semi-Finals next.
My picks:
Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
Angus Young - Back in Black - AC/DC
Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Eddie Van Halen - Beat It - Michael Jackson
The Edge - The Fly - U2
Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
Angus Young - Back in Black - AC/DC
Gary Moore - Still Got the Blues
Steve Vai - For the Love of God
Matt Bellamy - Reapers - Muse
Eric Clapton - Layla
Paul Kossoff - All Right Now - Free
Jeff Beck - Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers
Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits
Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
