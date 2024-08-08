Out of these guitar solos - Which one the best? (Finals Triple O/T)

Who's your picks?

  • David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 5 71.4%

  • Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses

    Votes: 2 28.6%
  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,236
Reaction score
44,300
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T
Finals Double O/T


I like getting it to the final two.

We're done, thanks for participating, take care.

My choice:

Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses



David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses





Top 20:


1. TBD
2. TBD
3. Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin
4. Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
5. Randy Rhoads - Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
6. Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles
7. Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits
8. Allen Collins - Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
9. Prince - Purple Rain
10. Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
11. Eric Clapton - Layla
12. Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses
13. David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd
14. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy
15. Kirk Hammett - Master of Puppets - Metallica
16. Prince - While My Guitar Gently Weeps
17. Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
18. Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
19. Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
20. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
 
If you don't want to be tagged or liked to be tagged just let me know, thank you.

Please vote. : - )

@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams @MichiganMMA1978
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @jerzey devil @Beau Wring
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @90 50 @Matt4786
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @burningspear @fingercuffs
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @Mr. Shickadance @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@The J0ker @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer @Odoylerules22 @WarHawk
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex @Sunnyvale TP
@mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @rivera @llperez22
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte @Thrawn33
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these guitar solos - Which one the best? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
12
Views
215
Satanical Eve
Satanical Eve
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these guitar solos - Which 3 are the best? (Finals O/T)
Replies
13
Views
259
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these guitar solos - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
10
Views
308
Grassshoppa
Grassshoppa
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these guitar solos - Which 4 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
298
Other
Other
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Out of these guitar solos - Which 4 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
7
Views
293
TheNinja
TheNinja

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,610
Messages
55,995,635
Members
175,028
Latest member
immafan

Share this page

Back
Top