Out of these guitar solos - Which one the best? (Finals Triple O/T)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T
Finals Double O/T
I like getting it to the final two.
We're done, thanks for participating, take care.
My choice:
Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses
David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd
Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses
Top 20:
1. TBD
2. TBD
3. Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin
4. Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
5. Randy Rhoads - Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
6. Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles
7. Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits
8. Allen Collins - Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
9. Prince - Purple Rain
10. Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
11. Eric Clapton - Layla
12. Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses
13. David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd
14. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy
15. Kirk Hammett - Master of Puppets - Metallica
16. Prince - While My Guitar Gently Weeps
17. Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
18. Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
19. Chuck Berry - Johnny B. Goode
20. Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze
