Out of these guitar solos - Which 4 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)

Who's your picks?

  Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  Eddie Van Halen - Eruption - Van Halen

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses

    Votes: 6 66.7%

  Tony Iommi - Paranoid - Black Sabbath

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  Tom Morello - Bulls on Parade - Rage Against the Machines

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  Eric Clapton - Layla

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Keith Richards - Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  Tom Morello - Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machines

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  Prince - Purple Rain

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  Kirk Hammett - Fade To Black - Metallica

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  Marty Friedman - Hangar 18 - Megadeth

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

    Votes: 2 22.2%
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals

Last of the Semi-Finals onto The Finals next.



My picks:

Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen




Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower

Eddie Van Halen - Eruption - Van Halen

Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses

Tony Iommi - Paranoid - Black Sabbath

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy

David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd

Tom Morello - Bulls on Parade - Rage Against the Machines

Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
 
Eric Clapton - Layla

Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

Keith Richards - Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones

Tom Morello - Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machines

Prince - Purple Rain

Kirk Hammett - Fade To Black - Metallica

Marty Friedman - Hangar 18 - Megadeth

Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
 
Please vote. : - )
Time - David Gilmour
November Rain - Slash
Fade To Black - Kirk Hammett
Bohemian Rhapsody - Brain May
 
