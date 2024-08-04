Out of these guitar solos - Which 4 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Last of the Semi-Finals onto The Finals next.
My picks:
Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
Eddie Van Halen - Eruption - Van Halen
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
Tony Iommi - Paranoid - Black Sabbath
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy
David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd
Tom Morello - Bulls on Parade - Rage Against the Machines
Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
