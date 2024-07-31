Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (Second Elimination Bracket)

Who's your picks?

  • Jimi Hendrix - Machine Gun

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • Cliff Burton - Anesthesia - Metallica

    Votes: 3 23.1%

  • Billy F. Gibbons - Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • Tom Morello - Bulls on Parade - Rage Against the Machines

    Votes: 3 23.1%

  • Kurt Cobain - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

    Votes: 3 23.1%

  • Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • Brian May - Killer Queen - Queen

    Votes: 3 23.1%

  • Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses

    Votes: 7 53.8%

  • Eddie Hazel - Maggot Brain - Funkadelic

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • The Edge - Bullet The Blue Sky - U2

    Votes: 1 7.7%

  • Dimebag Darrell - Floods

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • BB King - The Thrill is Gone

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower

    Votes: 5 38.5%

  • Terry Kath - 25 Or 6 To 4 - Chicago

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • Eric Clapton - Crossroads

    Votes: 2 15.4%

  • Eddie Van Halen - Eruption - Van Halen

    Votes: 4 30.8%

  • Larry Carlton - Kid Charlemagne - Steely Dan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tony Iommi - Paranoid - Black Sabbath

    Votes: 4 30.8%
(Feel free to suggest guitar solos and I'll consider putting them on, thank you)


My picks:

Kurt Cobain - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
The Edge - Bullet The Blue Sky - U2
Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
Eddie Van Halen - Eruption - Van Halen



I time stamped the solos the best I can.

Maggot brain is the best guitar solo ever imo. The story is that George Clinton asked Eddie Hazel to play as if his mother had just died and that was the result. The most feeling and emotion I've heard in a solo.
 
