Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (Second Elimination Bracket)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Elimination Bracket
(Feel free to suggest guitar solos and I'll consider putting them on, thank you)
My picks:
Kurt Cobain - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
The Edge - Bullet The Blue Sky - U2
Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower
Eddie Van Halen - Eruption - Van Halen
I time stamped the solos the best I can.
Jimi Hendrix - Machine Gun
Jimmy Page - Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
Cliff Burton - Anesthesia - Metallica
Billy F. Gibbons - Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top
David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd
Tom Morello - Bulls on Parade - Rage Against the Machines
Kurt Cobain - Smells like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Stevie Ray Vaughan - Pride and Joy
Brian May - Killer Queen - Queen
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
