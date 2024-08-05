Out of these guitar solos - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)

Who's your picks?

  • Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

    Votes: 3 17.6%

  • David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 8 47.1%

  • Allen Collins - Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Votes: 2 11.8%

  • Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin

    Votes: 5 29.4%

  • Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses

    Votes: 5 29.4%

  • Randy Rhoads - Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

    Votes: 4 23.5%

  • Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles

    Votes: 7 41.2%

  • Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits

    Votes: 4 23.5%

  • Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses

    Votes: 8 47.1%

  • Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower

    Votes: 3 17.6%

  • David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd

    Votes: 3 17.6%

  • Eric Clapton - Layla

    Votes: 4 23.5%

  • Prince - Purple Rain

    Votes: 6 35.3%
My picks:

Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin
Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles
Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses
Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower



Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)


David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb - Pink Floyd


Allen Collins - Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Jimmy Page - Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin

Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses

Randy Rhoads - Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

Don Felder & Joe Walsh - Hotel California - The Eagles
 
Mark Knopfler - Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits

Slash - November Rain - Guns N Roses

Jimi Hendrix - All Along The Watchtower

David Gilmour - Time - Pink Floyd

Eric Clapton - Layla

Prince - Purple Rain
 
I dontvthink Slash is greatest by any means but he does have great solos.
 
