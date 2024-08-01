Out of these guitar solos - Which 5 are the best? (Third Elimination Bracket)

Who's your picks?

  • Prince - Purple Rain

  • Justin Hawkins - I believe in a thing Called Love - The Darkness

  • Jonny Greenwood - Paranoid Android - Radiohead

  • Jerry Cantrell - Nutshell - Alice in Chains

  • Adam Jones - Parabola - Tool

  • Joe Perry - Walk this Way - Aerosmith

  • Slash - Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns N Roses

  • Michael Schenker - Rock Bottom

  • Keith Richards - Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones

  • Tom Morello - Killing in the Name - Rage Against the Machines

  • Angus Young - Let There Be Rock - AC DC

  • Mike MCcready - Alive - Pearl Jam

  • Billy Gibbons - La Grange - ZZ Top

  • Kirk Hammett - Fade To Black - Metallica

  • Brian May - Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

  • Ritchie Blackmore - Highway Star - Deep Purple

  • Eric Johnson - Cliffs of Dover

  • Jimi Hendrix - Purple Haze

  • Marty Friedman - Hangar 18 - Megadeth

  • Carlos Santana - Europa (Earth's Cry Heaven's Smile)

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket


(Feel free to suggest guitar solos and I'll consider putting them on, thank you)



My picks:

Jonny Greenwood - Paranoid Android - Radiohead
Adam Jones - Parabola - Tool
Keith Richards - Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones
Mike MCcready - Alive - Pearl Jam
Billy Gibbons - La Grange - ZZ Top



