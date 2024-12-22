Frank Capra - It's a Wonderful Life, It Happened One Night, Mr. Smith Goes to WashingtonAkira Kurosawa - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, RashomonFrank Darabont - The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The MistJames Cameron - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, The TerminatorRoman Polanski - The Pianist, Chinatown, Rosemary's BabyDavid Lynch - The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive, EraserheadAlfred Hitchcock - Psycho, Rear Window, VertigoDenis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two, Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049Paul Thomas Anderson - There Will Be Blood, Magnolia, Boogie NightsDanny Boyle - Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days LaterWilliam Wyler - The Best Years of Our Lives, Ben-Hur, Roman HolidayStanley Kubrick - The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal JacketJim Sheridan - In the Name of the Father, My Left Foot, In AmericaJohn Carpenter - The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little China