Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First Quarter-Finals
(Based on their IMDB ratings or you can make your own 3 films for the particular director)
Frank Capra - It's a Wonderful Life, It Happened One Night, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Akira Kurosawa - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, Rashomon
Frank Darabont - The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Mist
James Cameron - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, The Terminator
Roman Polanski - The Pianist, Chinatown, Rosemary's Baby
David Lynch - The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead
Alfred Hitchcock - Psycho, Rear Window, Vertigo
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two, Prisoners, Blade Runner 2049
Paul Thomas Anderson - There Will Be Blood, Magnolia, Boogie Nights
Danny Boyle - Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later
William Wyler - The Best Years of Our Lives, Ben-Hur, Roman Holiday
Stanley Kubrick - The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket
Jim Sheridan - In the Name of the Father, My Left Foot, In America
John Carpenter - The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little China
If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.
Please vote.
