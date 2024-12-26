Movies Out of these directors, which four have the best 3 films? (Second Semi-Finals)

Choose Four.

(Based on their IMDB ratings or you can make your own 3 films for the particular director)


Stanley Kubrick - The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket

John Carpenter - The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little China

Alfred Hitchcock - Psycho, Rear Window, Vertigo

James Cameron - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, The Terminator

Akira Kurosawa - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, Rashomon

Clint Eastwood - Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino

Mel Gibson - Braveheart, Hacksaw Ridge, Apocalypto

John McTiernan - Die Hard, Predator, Die Hard with a Vengeance

Guy Ritchie - Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes

Ridley Scott - Alien, Gladiator, Blade Runner

Robert Zemeckis - Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away

David Fincher - Fight Club, Se7en, Gone Girl



Kubrick
Cameron
Hitchcock
Scott

This is tough. Any opinion is valid at this point
 
Kubrick
Hitchcock
Cameron

Fourth vote is a toss up between a few people.
 
