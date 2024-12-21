Movies Out of these directors, which four have the best 3 films? (First Quarter-Finals)

Choose Four.

Here we go another tourney, let's find out which director has the best 3 films.

(Based on their IMDB ratings)


Ron Howard - A Beautiful Mind, Rush, Cinderella Man

Quentin Tarantino - Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds

Sergio Leone - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Once Upon a Time in America, For a Few Dollars More

Francis Ford Coppola - The Godfather, The Godfather II, Apocalypse Now

Pete Docter - Up, Monster Inc., Inside Out

Robert Zemeckis - Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away

Milos Forman - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Amadeus, Man on the Moon

Martin McDonagh - In Bruges, The Banshees of Inisherin, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin Scorsese - Goodfellas, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street

Elia Kazan - On the Waterfront, A Streetcar Named Desire, East of Eden

Christopher Nolan - The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar

James Mangold - Logan, Ford v Ferrari, Walk the Line

Oliver Stone - Platoon, JFK, Wall Street

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen - No Country for Old Men, Fargo, The Big Lebowski



Also Why is there always a lack of Clint in your polls, I'm gonna file a grievence with the mods
 
