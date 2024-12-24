Lee Unkrich - Coco, Toy Story 3, Finding NemoJohn McTiernan - Die Hard, Predator, Die Hard with a VengeanceDavid Lean - Lawrence of Arabia, Bridge on the River Kwai, Doctor ZhivagoBilly Wilder - Sunset Boulevard, The Apartment, Some Like It HotBrian De Palma - Scarface, Carlito's Way, The UntouchablesOrson Welles - Citizen Kane, The Third Man, Touch of EvilFritz Lang - Metropolis, M, The Big HeatBrad Bird - The Iron Giant, Ratatouille, The IncrediblesSteven Spielberg - Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Raiders of the Lost ArkPark Chan-wook - Oldboy, The Handmaiden, Sympathy for Mr. VengeanceJohn Huston - The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Maltese Falcon, The African QueenPeter Jackson - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the KingTerry Gilliam - Monty Python and the Holy Grail, 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in Las VegasMichael Mann - Heat, The Last of the Mohicans, Collateral