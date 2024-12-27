Martin Scorsese - Goodfellas, The Departed, Taxi DriverQuentin Tarantino - Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Reservoir DogsFrancis Ford Coppola - The Godfather, The Godfather II, Apocalypse NowSteven Spielberg - Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Raiders of the Lost ArkEthan Coen and Joel Coen - No Country for Old Men, Fargo, The Big LebowskiPeter Jackson - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the KingChristopher Nolan - The Dark Knight, Inception, InterstellarRidley Scott - Alien, Gladiator, Blade RunnerJohn Carpenter - The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little ChinaJames Cameron - Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens, The TerminatorAlfred Hitchcock - Psycho, Rear Window, VertigoDavid Fincher - Fight Club, Se7en, Gone GirlAkira Kurosawa - Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, RashomonClint Eastwood - Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran TorinoStanley Kubrick - The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Full Metal Jacket