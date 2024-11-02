Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,479
- Reaction score
- 46,260
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
My Choices:
A Quiet Place (2018)
Hereditary (2018)
It Follows (2014)
A Quiet Place (2018)
The Lighthouse (2019)
The Wailing (2016)
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
My Choices:
A Quiet Place (2018)
Hereditary (2018)
It Follows (2014)
A Quiet Place (2018)
The Lighthouse (2019)
The Wailing (2016)