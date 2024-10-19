Opinion: Beating Conor Mcgregor changes your bum life forever (Khabib, Poirier, and Diaz)

In the history of the UFC, there has been three fighters that were able to beat Conor Mcgregor.Dustin PoirierNate DiazAnd… Khabib NurmagomedovThe victory over Mcgregor changed each of their lives as it brought on unprecedented fame and money.Let’s first examine Khabib…Khabib faced Conor in the highest selling PPV of all time, earning a record pursue and becoming an icon famous in the Muslim world. He even got to meet Putin because he beat Mcgregor.Khabib was able to leverage his fame from beating Mcgregor to become the sponsor for many different businesss, with his latest success being the promotional face of an investment company in Wahed.Now let’s examine what beating Mcgregor did for Dustin Poirier. He earned a record purse for his trilogy after he beat Mcgregor. And he earned enough to comfortably retire.He launched a hot sauce company ( very few fighters get the amount of money to start a company )He has become a PPV star as well after his trilogy concluded with Mcgregor.And finally let’s end it looking at Nate Diaz, it has almost been a decade since Nate Diaz shook the world and subbed Mcgregor and gone on to become a PPV star being in some of the highest PPV selling matches despite never holding a title.Nate would go on to use his fame and status to secure a big payday against Jake Paul in boxing and vs. Jorge in boxing. Nate became extremely financially successful in the bouts after his Mcgregor win.Beating Conor Mcgregor were able to drastically change the lives of these fighters. Conor is controversial whether you love him or hate him but it can’t be denied if you are lucky enough to get a fight with him and skilled enough to win that fight…