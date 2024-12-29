Conor McGregor DMs Khabib Nurmagomedov, offers to buy his home amidst financial issues: "Big smelly Irish s***" | BJPenn.com Conor McGregor isn't holding back from his ongoing attacks on Khabib Nurmagomedov amidst the Dagestani's financial controversy.

A few months ago Khabib had legal troubles with Russia after he fled to the Middle East. Mcgregor decided to message Khabib to buy his houseMcgregor even kept up a series of direct messages with Khabib to buy his house as he mocked Khabib for his tax troubles and fleeing Russia.And now, Mcgregor may be leaving Ireland and Khabib’s manager is offering to buy Mcgregor’s house.