Media Khabib gets revenge through his manager on Mcgregor

A few months ago Khabib had legal troubles with Russia after he fled to the Middle East. Mcgregor decided to message Khabib to buy his house

Mcgregor even kept up a series of direct messages with Khabib to buy his house as he mocked Khabib for his tax troubles and fleeing Russia.

Conor McGregor DMs Khabib Nurmagomedov, offers to buy his home amidst financial issues: "Big smelly Irish s***" | BJPenn.com

Conor McGregor isn't holding back from his ongoing attacks on Khabib Nurmagomedov amidst the Dagestani's financial controversy.
And now, Mcgregor may be leaving Ireland and Khabib’s manager is offering to buy Mcgregor’s house.

 
Mcgregor is a scumbag but Ali is arguably worse, abandoned his children and has terrorist connections, I don't know why Khabib even keeps Ali as a manager since the guy doesn't seem like a good muslim in terms of morals
 
Imagine believing the nonsense Ali writes and making a thread about it.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Mcgregor is a scumbag but Ali is arguably worse, abandoned his children and has terrorist connections, I don't know why Khabib even keeps Ali as a manager since the guy doesn't seem like a good muslim in terms of morals
Well, cause money talks and Ali can help you get money.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Mcgregor is a scumbag but Ali is arguably worse, abandoned his children and has terrorist connections, I don't know why Khabib even keeps Ali as a manager since the guy doesn't seem like a good muslim in terms of morals
He gets his fighters paid. Quite simple really.
 
Hopefully Conor doesn't move to the US. Might have to revive the Conor Watch militia I joined in Florida after he broke a fan's phone.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Mcgregor is a scumbag but Ali is arguably worse, abandoned his children and has terrorist connections, I don't know why Khabib even keeps Ali as a manager since the guy doesn't seem like a good muslim in terms of morals
Everybody who is somebody has terrorist connections in the muslim world lol. But ofc having the connection doesnt mean support
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Mcgregor is a scumbag but Ali is arguably worse, abandoned his children and has terrorist connections, I don't know why Khabib even keeps Ali as a manager since the guy doesn't seem like a good muslim in terms of morals
to be honest, none of this ever was proven and most likely bullshit.
 
kingmob6 said:
to be honest, none of this ever was proven and most likely bullshit.
Ali can't leave the US and that's why dominance MMA fighters outside the US have to be managed by Rizvan, if he wasn't a bad person or suspicious do you think he would be banned from leaving the US?
 
Khabib still lives in Dagestan. Conor really roasted himself with “he fled his country”
 
MrBlackheart said:
When Conor said “it was just business”, he lied bc it’s been personal ever since.
I tend to think Khabib made it personal by attacking Mcgregor and his team after the fight, been personal ever since. Mcgregor never pressed charges, which he had the chance to do.
 
