Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 98,966
- Reaction score
- 167,468
Conor made you famous. https://t.co/88ycFRkTCf
— Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 3, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments have reignited the Dagestan-Ireland mixed martial arts rivalry.
Nurmagomedov’s feud with Conor McGregor is arguably one of the most memorable in the history of the sport. McGregor’s fellow countryman Paul Hughes (13-1) will challenge Khabib’s cousin Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) for the lightweight title in the main event at Bellator Champions Series: Road to Dubai on Jan. 25 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.
In a recent interview with PFL, which now owns Bellator, Nurmagomedov downplayed the significance of Irish fighters as compared to Dagestanis. According to the former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champ, Irish MMA isn’t even half as good as Dagestani MMA.
“Eagle” further doubled down on his comments in a tweet, declaring Dagestani MMA superior to any other country in the world.
You can say whatever you want, but if we’re talking about facts, you can’t compare Irish fighters with fighters from Dagestan. We dominate amateur MMA, and it’s not even close—not just compared to Irish fighters but the whole world. I’m absolutely confident that if we were to…
— Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 3, 2025
“You can say whatever you want, but if we’re talking about facts, you can’t compare Irish fighters with fighters from Dagestan,” Nurmagomedov said. “We dominate amateur MMA, and it’s not even close—not just compared to Irish fighters but the whole world. I’m absolutely confident that if we were to organize a team vs. team matchup, Dagestan would defeat a world team in amateur MMA. And when it comes to professional MMA, we have champions, contenders and ranked fighters in every major league. Show me Irish fighters who are currently title contenders in the Top 3 MMA promotions. At best, you might be able to name one or two fighters.”
Responding to Nurmagomedov’s comments, Hughes said that the Dagestani only gained stardom because of McGregor. Hughes also brought up Usman’s failed drug test from 2023, for which he faced a six months suspension.
Dagestan number 1 at juicing bratha pic.twitter.com/ff82h3Q6ko
— Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 3, 2025
McGregor also went on one of his “tweet and delete” sprees, seemingly slamming Dagestani fighters for a lack of showmanship.
“And all yous arse lickers around the way years stood on no ground for your own. Sickening stuff, look at yous now. You deserve exactly what's there for yous, not a thing. Nothing. Traitorous bums. The Yellow teeth's we call ya's. Pea brains in a cage. Panache = zero. Creativity = poop. Wherewithal = fart. Embarrassing to me.”
Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are going back and forth on X about which is superior in MMA: Ireland or Dagestan. pic.twitter.com/badIljIUlA
— MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) January 4, 2025
Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes Slam Khabib Nurmagomedov on Dagestan-Ireland Debate
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments have reignited the Dagestan-Ireland mixed martial arts rivalry.
www.sherdog.com
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar