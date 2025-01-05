Media Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes slam Khabib Nurmagomedov on Dagestan-Ireland debate

conor-mcgregor-cristiano-ronaldo.jpg

Conor made you famous. https://t.co/88ycFRkTCf
Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 3, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments have reignited the Dagestan-Ireland mixed martial arts rivalry.


Nurmagomedov’s feud with Conor McGregor is arguably one of the most memorable in the history of the sport. McGregor’s fellow countryman Paul Hughes (13-1) will challenge Khabib’s cousin Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) for the lightweight title in the main event at Bellator Champions Series: Road to Dubai on Jan. 25 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

In a recent interview with PFL, which now owns Bellator, Nurmagomedov downplayed the significance of Irish fighters as compared to Dagestanis. According to the former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champ, Irish MMA isn’t even half as good as Dagestani MMA.

“Eagle” further doubled down on his comments in a tweet, declaring Dagestani MMA superior to any other country in the world.

You can say whatever you want, but if we’re talking about facts, you can’t compare Irish fighters with fighters from Dagestan. We dominate amateur MMA, and it’s not even close—not just compared to Irish fighters but the whole world. I’m absolutely confident that if we were to…
Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 3, 2025
“You can say whatever you want, but if we’re talking about facts, you can’t compare Irish fighters with fighters from Dagestan,” Nurmagomedov said. “We dominate amateur MMA, and it’s not even close—not just compared to Irish fighters but the whole world. I’m absolutely confident that if we were to organize a team vs. team matchup, Dagestan would defeat a world team in amateur MMA. And when it comes to professional MMA, we have champions, contenders and ranked fighters in every major league. Show me Irish fighters who are currently title contenders in the Top 3 MMA promotions. At best, you might be able to name one or two fighters.”

Responding to Nurmagomedov’s comments, Hughes said that the Dagestani only gained stardom because of McGregor. Hughes also brought up Usman’s failed drug test from 2023, for which he faced a six months suspension.

Dagestan number 1 at juicing bratha 💉 pic.twitter.com/ff82h3Q6ko
Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 3, 2025
McGregor also went on one of his “tweet and delete” sprees, seemingly slamming Dagestani fighters for a lack of showmanship.

“And all yous arse lickers around the way years stood on no ground for your own. Sickening stuff, look at yous now. You deserve exactly what's there for yous, not a thing. Nothing. Traitorous bums. The Yellow teeth's we call ya's. Pea brains in a cage. Panache = zero. Creativity = poop. Wherewithal = fart. Embarrassing to me.”

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are going back and forth on X about which is superior in MMA: Ireland or Dagestan. 🇮🇪🇷🇺🔥 pic.twitter.com/badIljIUlA
— MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) January 4, 2025
www.sherdog.com

Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes Slam Khabib Nurmagomedov on Dagestan-Ireland Debate

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments have reignited the Dagestan-Ireland mixed martial arts rivalry.
Conor made 0 sense with that statement and this isn’t an argument it’s a fact. If Dagestan has nothing else going for them (they don’t) they absolutely dominate MMA.
 
Dagestani fighters have been dominating MMA for nearly a decade, a fact that can be backed up with statistics.

As for Conor, he should probably think twice before responding to someone who submitted him, especially after all the disrespectful trash talk leading up to their fight and backed-up none of it.

Getting nearly KO’d by a combat sambo specialist and still running his mouth?

That’s just embarrassing.
 
Is this Matt Hughes' son? Dad should warn him about hanging out with guys like Conor.

Kind of like being a Diddy associate- something you don't want to be because it could come back to bite you on the butt.
 
Btw this is 100% a coked out pic of Conor, the eyes, the tongue placement, red face, etc etc.
Screenshot_2025-01-05-11-33-28-14_dc00545bd3b8828f033a02ac25b2d36d.jpg
 
Koala said:
Are they friends or enemies?
Paul Hughes as any sane man would have done said he wouldn't want Conor cornering him after he was found liable for rape. Conor's fragile ego probably took a massive hit.
 
The only things Conor is capable of slamming these days are shots of cocaine-infused whisky.
 
I hope Usman teaches him what Dagestan MMA is about. All those bums getting triggered by what Khabib said, deep down they know he's right and they can't take it.
 
I mean, Khabib is right when he says Russia has produced more top fighters than Ireland. But it's kinda an unfair comparison. Russia has (I think) the 4th largest population out of every country on Earth (USA is #3, India is #2, China is #1) Ireland has less than half the population of New York City alone, much less a country where 150 million+ people live. So just by sheer odds alone, Russia is pretty much guaranteed to produce more top fighters than Ireland.
Also, be honest, you read the Conor part in his accent didn't you? I know I did. 🤣
 
