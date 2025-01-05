I mean, Khabib is right when he says Russia has produced more top fighters than Ireland. But it's kinda an unfair comparison. Russia has (I think) the 4th largest population out of every country on Earth (USA is #3, India is #2, China is #1) Ireland has less than half the population of New York City alone, much less a country where 150 million+ people live. So just by sheer odds alone, Russia is pretty much guaranteed to produce more top fighters than Ireland.Also, be honest, you read the Conor part in his accent didn't you? I know I did.