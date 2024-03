What channel/stream is Fury vs. Ngannou?

The main card starts at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST, with Fury and Ngannou making their ringwalks at approximately 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST. This could change depending on the lengths of the undercard matches.US fight fans: please note that the ESPN broadcast will begin one hour later, at 2 p.m. et / 7 p.m. UK / 9 p.m. AST. To sign up to watch on ESPN in the US, click here.