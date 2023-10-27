RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Fury vs Ngannou Discussion PPV 10/28, 2PM EST

Winner?

  • Total voters
    266
  • Poll closed .
Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 299 Fight Week
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
80,917
Reaction score
107,444
fury-vs-ngannou.jpg


Fury vs. Ngannou is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle between arguably boxing and MMA's best heavyweights

One of the biggest events of the year, quite literally, is set to kick off this weekend. A dream matchup of top heavyweights in boxing and MMA is set to go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night when WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury squares off with former UFC and lineal heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The two will meet inside the boxing ring as the latest in the crossover genre.

Your mileage will vary on crossover fights, but there is no denying the spectacle of Fury vs. Ngannou. The fight -- dubbed "Rumble in Riyadh" -- features two of the best heavyweights of their time in their respective sports. The painfully overdue Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight has damaged Fury's brand, but the former unified heavyweight boxing champ is a generational talent.

https://www.cbssports.com/boxing/ne...start-time-ppv-price-location-complete-guide/

Fury vs. Ngannou odds



    • Tyson Fury: 1/10
    • Francis Ngannou: 10/1
When is the Fury vs. Ngannou fight? Date, start time



    • Date: Saturday, October 28
    • Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST
    • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST (Sunday)
The main card starts at 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST, with Fury and Ngannou making their ringwalks at approximately 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST. This could change depending on the lengths of the undercard matches.

US fight fans: please note that the ESPN broadcast will begin one hour later, at 2 p.m. et / 7 p.m. UK / 9 p.m. AST. To sign up to watch on ESPN in the US, click here.

What channel/stream is Fury vs. Ngannou?



    • UK: TNT Sports Box Office
    • All regions except UK, US, Canada and Ireland: DAZN
The fight will be available on ESPN+ PPV in the US (click here for more details), while fans in the UK can purchase the contest on TNT Sports Box Office.

Viewers in the rest of the world (excluding UK, US, Canada and Ireland) can watch on DAZN PPV . Click here for more details.

Can I watch Fury vs. Ngannou on DAZN?
The card will stream live on either DAZN or DAZN PPV in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding the UK, Ireland, U.S. and Canada).

Fight fans in the United States can click here to order via ESPN.

However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/news/box...-big-fight-preview/1drnkn22osr3a13kdcjrsfppre

KS_TALE-OF-THE-TAPE_FURY_NGANNOU_APR23.jpg


Theme



Sportsbook: https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/boxing-10-28-3pm-et-joseph-parker-vs-simon-kean.23505/

https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/boxing-10-28-4pm-et-fabio-wardley-vs-david-adeleye.23508/

https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/boxing-10-28-6pm-et-tyson-fury-vs-francis-ngannou.23507/

https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbo...n-fury-vs-francis-ngannou-total-rounds.23506/
 
mike to chin john at some point:D
 
Last edited:
all i know is that John Fury is fucking annoying as fook constantly inserting himself into the picture with Tommy and Tyson. Sit teh fook down old man. lol

Is there anything else at all of value on this card other than the main attraction?
 
BEATDOWNS said:
all i know is that John Fury is fucking annoying as fook constantly inserting himself into the picture with Tommy and Tyson. Sit teh fook down old man. lol

Is there anything else at all of value on this card other than the main attraction?
Click to expand...
Let's find out right now!
upload_2023-10-27_15-24-1.png
 
Wait, this is tomorrow?
I feel like it's the least hyped boxing event in a long time. Wil be sad if Fury/Ngannou sells less than fucking Dillon Danis
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Wait, this is tomorrow?
I feel like it's the least hyped boxing event in a long time. Wil be sad if Fury/Ngannou sells less than fucking Dillon Danis
Click to expand...
Dillon Danis is a super star, he outsells 99% of UFC fighters <Fedor23>
 
Ngannou has in % more votes than Usyk against Fury in the other thread lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Joshua vs Wallin / Wilder vs Parker 12/23 11AM ET DAZN / ESPN+
42 43 44
Replies
865
Views
27K
Simple Southerner
Simple Southerner
helax
  • Discussion
Boxing: 10.28 6pm ET Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
helax
helax
helax
  • Discussion
Boxing: 10.28 6pm ET Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou *Total Rounds*
Replies
8
Views
332
ether
ether
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Fury vs KSI / Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Discussion 10/14 DAZN PPV
53 54 55
Replies
1K
Views
45K
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,337
Messages
55,206,427
Members
174,684
Latest member
mour13675

Share this page

Back
Top