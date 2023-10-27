Kowboy On Sherdog
Fury vs. Ngannou is a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle between arguably boxing and MMA's best heavyweights
One of the biggest events of the year, quite literally, is set to kick off this weekend. A dream matchup of top heavyweights in boxing and MMA is set to go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night when WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury squares off with former UFC and lineal heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The two will meet inside the boxing ring as the latest in the crossover genre.
Your mileage will vary on crossover fights, but there is no denying the spectacle of Fury vs. Ngannou. The fight -- dubbed "Rumble in Riyadh" -- features two of the best heavyweights of their time in their respective sports. The painfully overdue Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight has damaged Fury's brand, but the former unified heavyweight boxing champ is a generational talent.
https://www.cbssports.com/boxing/ne...start-time-ppv-price-location-complete-guide/
Fury vs. Ngannou odds
- Tyson Fury: 1/10
- Francis Ngannou: 10/1
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. UK / 8 p.m. AST
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 5:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 p.m. UK / 12:40 a.m. AST (Sunday)
US fight fans: please note that the ESPN broadcast will begin one hour later, at 2 p.m. et / 7 p.m. UK / 9 p.m. AST. To sign up to watch on ESPN in the US, click here.
What channel/stream is Fury vs. Ngannou?
The fight will be available on ESPN+ PPV in the US (click here for more details), while fans in the UK can purchase the contest on TNT Sports Box Office.
Viewers in the rest of the world (excluding UK, US, Canada and Ireland) can watch on DAZN PPV . Click here for more details.
Can I watch Fury vs. Ngannou on DAZN?
The card will stream live on either DAZN or DAZN PPV in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding the UK, Ireland, U.S. and Canada).
Fight fans in the United States can click here to order via ESPN.
However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/news/box...-big-fight-preview/1drnkn22osr3a13kdcjrsfppre
