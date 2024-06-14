flektarn said: Shown the skills against...who? Unranked guys? Seen all the time fighters KO/Sub streaks disappear when they fight good competition for once.

At least Islam had ranked wins.

Same jokers thinking Abus would beat Sean have a hardon for this. Click to expand...

You can only beat who is in front of you. Not denying he hasn't faced great tallent, not saying Ikram will win but he should at least make it a competitive fight in the early rounds. Whittaker could take over the longer it goes when you factor in he's been training for a 5 round fight & Ikram hasn't.But yeah it's a similar thing, people acting so shocked when Makachev with his recent wins over Bobby Green & Dan Hooker is favored over Oliveira and then he dominates that fight. Makhachev was still a lot more proven at the higher levels than Aliskerov is to this point but the betting market does think he's a very live dog.