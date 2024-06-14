  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Odds for UFC 303 & Saudi newly announced fights

Current odds:

Pereira: -180
Prochazka: +155



Current odds:

Ortega: -110
Lopes: -110



Current odds:

Smith: +270
Ulberg: -340



Current odds:

Aliskerov: +114
Whittaker: -135

 
svmr_db said:
Better hope for Ulberg to make a boneheaded mistake like Vitor Petrino and get submitted in round 1 lol 😁
Or go too hard for the KO and get pieced up by Anthony. I think Ulberg will win but I wouldn't bet against Smith
 
svmr_db said:
Better hope for Ulberg to make a boneheaded mistake like Vitor Petrino and get submitted in round 1 lol 😁
lol imagine ?

Anthony "Im not really impressed with Poatan's striking or power" Smith
 
Even odds on Whittaker...against a guy who is unranked with no notable wins.
Mental.
 
flektarn said:
Even odds on Whittaker...against a guy who is unranked with no notable wins.
Mental.
He's shown the skills though. People said similar things & acting surprised about Islam "no top 5 wins" Makhachev being favored over Charles Oliveira and look how that turned out.
 
svmr_db said:
He's shown the skills though. People said similar things & acting surprised about Islam "no top 5 wins" Makhachev being favored over Charles Oliveira and look how that turned out.
Shown the skills against...who? Unranked guys? Seen all the time fighters KO/Sub streaks disappear when they fight good competition for once.
At least Islam had ranked wins.
Same jokers thinking Abus would beat Sean have a hardon for this.
 
flektarn said:
Shown the skills against...who? Unranked guys? Seen all the time fighters KO/Sub streaks disappear when they fight good competition for once.
At least Islam had ranked wins.
Same jokers thinking Abus would beat Sean have a hardon for this.
Islam's been the favorite his entire career before he had any ranked wins. Hooker was his only ranked win going into the Oliveira fight and he was still the favorite.
 
flektarn said:
Shown the skills against...who? Unranked guys? Seen all the time fighters KO/Sub streaks disappear when they fight good competition for once.
At least Islam had ranked wins.
Same jokers thinking Abus would beat Sean have a hardon for this.
You can only beat who is in front of you. Not denying he hasn't faced great tallent, not saying Ikram will win but he should at least make it a competitive fight in the early rounds. Whittaker could take over the longer it goes when you factor in he's been training for a 5 round fight & Ikram hasn't.

But yeah it's a similar thing, people acting so shocked when Makachev with his recent wins over Bobby Green & Dan Hooker is favored over Oliveira and then he dominates that fight. Makhachev was still a lot more proven at the higher levels than Aliskerov is to this point but the betting market does think he's a very live dog.
 
